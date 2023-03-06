Over 9,500 runners join SM2SM Run 11 at SM Seaside

After a 2-year hiatus, SM Supermalls in Cebu stages a successful comeback of the SM2SM Run last March 5 with over 9500 running enthusiasts from all over the country. Now on its 11th year, the SM2SM run is considered to be one of the biggest and cash-rich running events in the Visayas where runners, both local and foreign, look forward every first quarter of the year.

The run started in SM Seaside City Cebu passing the scenic view of the South Road Properties, the historic Plaza Independencia, S. Osmena Avenue, Brgy. Mabolo, SM City Cebu, TESDA, going to Banilad in Cebu City.

“We missed you in the last 2 years. Our last run was February 2020, and I hope you all enjoyed the SM2SM Run this year. We have over 50 raffle prizes, and we hope to give even more and bigger prizes on March next year. Cheers to SM2SM Run!”, said Marissa Fernan, Vice President of SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

The run featured 4K, 8K, 12K, and 21K categories. In addition to the race categories, SM added a category exclusive for persons with disabilities (PWD). The PWD category also had their own set of winners & prizes.

SM Supermalls tapped Philippine Red Cross, Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF), Radio Emergency Assistance Volunteer Organization (REAVO), Perpetual Succour Hospital, Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) to respond to the medical needs of the runners in case of emergency.

This year’s SM2SM Run gave over P650,000 worth of cash prizes, plus 11 Smart TV’s, 11 smartphones, 11 branded eyewear from Vision Express, 11 PHP5,000 worth of SM Gift Certificates, and a brand new Suzuki S-Presso during the raffle draw held during the awarding ceremony at the Mountain Wing Atrium

32-year-old Christy Zusette Bejona from Dalaguete, Cebu who ran the 12k category won the grand raffle prize, a Suzuki S-Presso. Bejona expressed her excitement as she received her prize. “Nakadaug na gyud in a lifetime” (I finally won something after a lifetime), said Bejona.

The SM2SM Run 11 is for the benefit of Cebu Newspaper Workers Foundation, Inc.