New and upcoming events in publishing and literature

‘The Written Property,” a new publication for freelance publishing professionals, was launched recently. Published by LitArt Publishing and produced by the Freelance Writers’ Guild of the Philippines (FWGP) under the Copyright Plus Program of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines-Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (IPOPHL-BCRR), the book contains detailed information on intellectual property specifically written for freelance creators. The eBook version, now selling at P200, and the print version (for advanced orders) may be obtained by sending a message to fwgp2011@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the Performatura Festival 2023 will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. The 3-day performance literature festival starts at 10:30 a.m. and will feature performances, poetry readings, workshops, literary talks, spoken word sessions, a poetry contest, film screening, book launches, book and art fair, and interviews with writers at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater). Entrance to the festival is free but everyone is encouraged to donate a book to serve as an admission ticket to each segment. The collected books will go to CCP’s partner libraries. This year’s theme is “Performatura Goes Pop” and the festival’s director is poet and performer Dr. Vim Nadera Jr.

On March 9, there will be a Coaching Program for Young and Future Writers and Publishers from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Novotel Araneta City. Participants may also choose to join via Zoom. This event is brought to you by the World Intellectual Property Organization in partnership with the IPOPHL-BCRR. Local and international experts will share their knowledge and experience in starting a career in book writing and publishing. To register, access the registration link via the Facebook page of IPOPHL-BCRR. Registered participants are subject to screening and approval by the bureau.

Finally, a new public library just opened last February 24 in Valenzuela City. The Valenzuela City Academic Center for Excellence is a six-story library that carries good titles and has excellent facilities. There are computer stations, reading spaces, a study hall, a breastfeeding room, a seniors’ corner, and kid-friendly learning centers. Best of all, the library is open for free to the general public, not just to residents of Valenzuela City. There are special collections, like the Xiao Chua Public History Collection, as well as training halls and conference rooms, special education facilities like an assessment room and transition room, and a roof deck that may be used for events. Opening at 9:00 a.m., the library is located along MacArthur Highway, Malinta, Valenzuela City. Guests are advised to bring a valid ID.