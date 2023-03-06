New and upcoming events in publishing and literature

byAtty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
March 6, 2023
2 minute read
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

‘The Written Property,” a new publication for freelance publishing professionals, was launched recently. Published by LitArt Publishing and produced by the Freelance Writers’ Guild of the Philippines (FWGP) under the Copyright Plus Program of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines-Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (IPOPHL-BCRR), the book contains detailed information on intellectual property specifically written for freelance creators. The eBook version, now selling at P200, and the print version (for advanced orders) may be obtained by sending a message to fwgp2011@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the Performatura Festival 2023 will be held from March 31 to April 2 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. The 3-day performance literature festival starts at 10:30 a.m. and will feature performances, poetry readings, workshops, literary talks, spoken word sessions, a poetry contest, film screening, book launches, book and art fair, and interviews with writers at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater). Entrance to the festival is free but everyone is encouraged to donate a book to serve as an admission ticket to each segment. The collected books will go to CCP’s partner libraries. This year’s theme is “Performatura Goes Pop” and the festival’s director is poet and performer Dr. Vim Nadera Jr.

On March 9, there will be a Coaching Program for Young and Future Writers and Publishers from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Novotel Araneta City. Participants may also choose to join via Zoom. This event is brought to you by the World Intellectual Property Organization in partnership with the IPOPHL-BCRR. Local and international experts will share their knowledge and experience in starting a career in book writing and publishing. To register, access the registration link via the Facebook page of IPOPHL-BCRR. Registered participants are subject to screening and approval by the bureau.

Finally, a new public library just opened last February 24 in Valenzuela City. The Valenzuela City Academic Center for Excellence is a six-story library that carries good titles and has excellent facilities. There are computer stations, reading spaces, a study hall, a breastfeeding room, a seniors’ corner, and kid-friendly learning centers. Best of all, the library is open for free to the general public, not just to residents of Valenzuela City. There are special collections, like the Xiao Chua Public History Collection, as well as training halls and conference rooms, special education facilities like an assessment room and transition room, and a roof deck that may be used for events. Opening at 9:00 a.m., the library is located along MacArthur Highway, Malinta, Valenzuela City. Guests are advised to bring a valid ID.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II received his Law degree from Ateneo de Manila University in 1994. He is currently engaged in the General Practice of Law through the firm he established, Jose M. Rojas Law Office. Prior to getting his Law degree, Atty. Rojas graduated Cum Laude in Economics and Political Science from the University of Massachusetts. He used to chair the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) and, more recently, used to sit as Vice-Chairman and General Manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Atty. Rojas is an opinion columnist for the Business Mirror and Pilipino Mirror, and 2014 awardee of People Asia’s “Men Who Matter.” He is a member of the Saturday Group of artists and is married to Atty. Patricia A.O. Bunye.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

What is ESG investing and why do some hate it so much?

byStan Choe / AP Business Writer
March 6, 2023

Related Posts

PBBM, the transport strike threat and the economy

The threat of a transport strike today, which organizers said has the potential to cripple the economy by way of “removing” from the roads the jeepneys that most commuters rely on, could provide President Bongbong Marcos Jr. the opportunity to craft strategies in line with his push to strengthen the economy given the huge challenges he faces such as the pandemic-induced debt.

byLito U. Gagni
March 6, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Giving back to my city

IT is called civic-mindedness. This is essentially showing concern and contributing to the public or society. After my retirement from my deanship at the University of the Philippines Diliman School of Business, I have decided that my act of civic-mindedness will be giving back and offering my services to the city where I have been a long-time resident.

byJoel L. Tan-Torres
March 6, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

If the Oscars were clad in Pinoy couture

Clockwise: Oliver Tolentino for Cate Blanchett (photo from Oliver Tolentino), Jan Garcia for Michelle Yeoh (photo by Don Davies), Michael Cinco for Ana De Armas (photo from Michael Cinco), Ryan Pacioles for Angela Bassett (Thirdy Ado), Ezra Santos for Andrea Riseborough (photo by @eam999), and AZ Factory for Jamie Lee Curtis (azfactory.com)

AFTER 95 years, Filipinos finally thought that we had a shot at Oscar glory through the trailblazing Dolly de Leon, who gave an unforgettable performance in Triangle of Sadness. After all, she garnered nominations for best supporting actress at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) and the Golden Globe Awards, and winning at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards.

byMiss Charlize
March 6, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Badly-needed: A holistic health retreat

Column box-Dinna Chan Vasquez-And Then Some

BY the time this column is published, I should be in vacation in Bohol. Unfortunately, I am still recovering from rotavirus. I am always so proud to say that I never got Covid-19 but now I have contracted a disease that usually affects only toddlers and young children.

byDinna Chan Vasquez
March 6, 2023