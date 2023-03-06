MTRCB chief seeks Congress support to boost agency’s mandate; Padilla bill to the rescue

PRODDING Congress to better protect children and older viewers, Senator Robin Padilla is eyeing wide support from administration and opposition lawmakers to fast-track passage of a bill updating the mandate and strengthening the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to closely track “objectionable” movies and audio-visual media, amid concern that the underfunded board with an outdated charter is ill-equipped for the challenges posed by new platforms.

In filing Senate Bill 1940, Padilla noted that the MTRCB “currently cannot address the changing demands of our time,” citing limited jurisdiction, organizational structure and “operational competence provided by a law that is almost 40 years old.”

On Monday, he convened the second meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media on several measures seeking to enhance the capabilities, mandate, and organizational structure of the MTRCB and to regulate video and online games and outdoor media.

In seeking to update the powers and mandate of the MTRCB, Padilla sought the position of concerned agencies on: the extension of the term of the chairperson, vice chairperson and board members of the agency, and flexibility in spending the agency’s income; expanding the MTRCB’s mandate to include movies and television programs in streaming and online platforms; and, the amendment of quasi-judicial functions and additional powers of the MTRCB, such as hearing of administrative cases.

He said it is the committee’s intention “for the MTRCB to uphold their mandate for the intelligent and responsible viewing of every Filipino family.”

At the hearing, MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio appealed to the Padilla committee to help enhance the Board’s mandate amid the explosion of mass media materials.

“The MTRCB was created to assist the motion picture industry in creating a culture of authentic and responsible self-regulation. However, it is currently faced with challenges due to its outdated charter which has remained unchanged since 1985,” Sotto-Antonio said.

“Our limited jurisdiction hinders the Board to address the increasing number of complaints on inappropriate content exhibited through online streaming platforms. We believe it is an opportune time to review and define the powers of the Board to attain its purpose,” she added.

She also asked for support in the MTRCB’s efforts to have its own revolving fund, noting that bulk of the fees they collect go into a sinking fund with the National Treasury, and the board mostly has its hands tied in moving more proactively to keep pace with new challenges posed by technology and new platforms.

Padilla bill

As proposed, the Padilla bill mandates the MTRCB to “go after materials that express national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, violence, or stereotyping or prejudice against the Filipino people, indigenous people or any ethnic group within or outside the country.”

SB-1940 recalled that “almost 40 years since its creation, MTRCB proves to be bereft of the opportunity to address the changing demands of our time because of its limiting jurisdiction, organizational structure, and operational competence.”

“It also lacks the enabling powers to cover potent types of visual media that have proliferated in many forms, including online streaming platforms, on-demand streaming services, and even video games,” Padilla pointed out.

Later in the hearing, however, when Padilla asked a resource person from the E-sports sector to explain what they are doing, Sotto-Antonio declined when asked if the MTRCB was willing to regulate as well the content of online games, to which thousands of children have been addicted.

At the moment, she said, the MTRCB was not adequately set up for that new mandate.

Director Marlon Marcelo of the Philippine E-sports Organization, the NSA for E-sports in the country, said their group spans three platforms: mobile sports, the most popular; e-sports on PCs; and on console, such as Play Station and X-Box.