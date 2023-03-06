Mom showcases artistic talent of kids with autism

THERE’S no love greater than a mother has for her child, as proven by Catherine Cham, owner of the Vico’s Artism Gallery.

“We are raising awareness about autism and this is because of my son who has autism but is very gifted,” Cham told BusinessMirror at the Eastwood Mall Atrium, where the artworks of her son Victor Francesco “Vico” Cham and other children were displayed during a three-day exhibit that ended last February 26.

According to Cham, they decided to establish a gallery for Vico “because we know that this will be one of his future sources of income.”

“You know [that] PWDs [persons with disabilities] especially, there is no definite future in corporate.”

INCLUSION

Initially, Cham envisioned that the gallery would be Vico’s studio where he has a table to draw and do his paintings. However, she said they decided to make the gallery open to help, develop and train young artists with autism to unleash their potential.

“Can you imagine that they can sell their artworks? That they can make a name for themselves? That’s what I say to other parents: Why not make them more famous than you? Just allow them to express themselves. Allow them to show what they can do. And let other people appreciate it. If the child has a talent or a gift, share it with the world,” Cham told BusinessMirror.

“Allow them to be them to be what they are and do what they want to do. And you will see this through their paintings,” she added. Cham said the gallery is working on inclusion of people with the autism spectrum disorder (PASD) into the art world. She believes that PASD are gifted “and they have what it takes to be part of this world” of artists.

ABILITY, NOT DISABILITY

THE US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) web site defines the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as “a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.” The CDC continues: “People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. [They] may also have different ways of learning, moving or paying attention.”

Cham said Vico was diagnosed with ASD when he was two years old. She dubbed the gallery with the portmanteau of “art” and “autism” and, thus, “Artism.”

“The artists are in the spectrum, which means they are autistic. But look at their works, they are beautiful,” Cham told BusinessMirror. “We prefer that you see their abilities than their disabilities.”

Aside from Vico, the artworks exhibited by the Vico’s Artism Gallery at the mall included a dozen other PASD.

“If I can do it, you can do it!” Vico said.

Cham expressed gratitude to executives behind the Eastwood Mall for giving them the opportunity to celebrate Arts Month through the Vico’s Artism Gallery exhibit.

“Now that it is past the pandemic period, this is our first face-to-face art exhibit for Vico’s Artism Gallery [after the continuous virtual exhibit],” she said. “That’s why we are so excited. We are so thankful to Eastwood for choosing us, and we are really flattered to hold our face-to-face art exhibit.”

RIGHT GROUP

Megaworld Lifestyle Mall Inc. Deputy General Manager Ritchie G. Pascual told BusinessMirror the company is “very aware there are situations where members of the autistic community are misunderstood as they cannot communicate in our usual language.”

“So when we thought of Vico and learned how he was able to express what he thinks and feels through art, we thought this is the right organization or group to tap,” Pascual added. She said they are one with the goal of Vico’s Artism Gallery, which is to understand the community of PASD.

According to Pascual, they have been tapping partners and giving them the platform to showcase talents.

She said the firm, a subsidiary of Megaworld Corp., is a strong believer and supporter of Filipino talents and they make sure that they make the most out of every opportunity to showcase the artist and bring them closer to the public.

“It’s going to be beneficial either way. If the people are able to appreciate that, at the end of the day they would go around (the mall), they will dine, they will watch a movie after visiting the art exhibit and then they will shop afterwards,” Pascual said. “So, it’s really win-win situation.”

“But on our end, it’s the other way around. We see to it that our organic community would be able to give them the support that they need. It’s more of them,” she added.