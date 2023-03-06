MMDA suspends coding scheme, to deploy buses, vans during strike

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
March 6, 2023
2 minute read
THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the expanded number coding scheme for vehicles in Metro Manila is lifted on Monday, March 6, due to the transport strike.

The agency also vowed it is ready to deploy 25 vehicles to provide free rides to commuters.

“The UVVRP [unified vehicular volume reduction program] suspension is for Monday only. We will assess if there is a need to suspend the number coding scheme on the succeeding days, depending on the gravity of the transport strike,” said MMDA General Manager Procopio G. Lipana, who also heads the Inter-Agency Task Force Monitoring Team secretariat.

Also, MMDA Acting Chairman Romando S. Artes said that contingency measures were already in place to ensure that the commuting public will not be inconvenienced and transportation operations will not be paralyzed during the 7-day transport strike.

A total of 25 vehicles are ready to be deployed, including four air-conditioned buses, two non-air-conditioned buses and 13 commuter vans

“These ‘libreng sakay’ [free ride] vehicles that we will deploy starting Monday can carry around 1,200 passengers per trip,” Artes said.

Artes said these vehicles would offer free rides to commuters who will be affected during the duration of the transport strike.

“We assure the public that we are ready and our assets and resources are readily available for dispatch to areas where there are reported stranded commuters to not compete against those transport groups who will not be joining the strike,” he added.

However, the MMDA has yet to determine and finalize the routes where these vehicles and other assets will be prepositioned.

“We also encourage the public to remain in their homes, especially on Monday, if there are no important matters which they have to attend to,” Artes advised.

Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco is a graduate of Bachelor of Mass Communication from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). She covers Health, Education, MMDA, the local government units in the eastern and southern portions of the metropolis, and Rizal Province.

