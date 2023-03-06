MILF chief: Dissolve private armed groups of politicians

DAVAO CITY – The chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Ahod Ebrahim, who carried the nom de guerre Al Haj Murad Ebrahim as chairman of the MILF, called for the dissolution of private armies controlled by politicians in the Muslim-majority region.

Ahod Ebrahim, who carried the nom de guerre Al Haj Murad Ebrahim as chairman of the MILF, was quoted in an Internet website as saying that his group “has no problem fast-tracking the process of laying down arms”.

“However, Ebrahim said this effort should coincide with the eradication of private armies of the local politicians,” he said in a statement cited in a communication dispatch by the Bangsamoro Information Office.

“One problem we see that increases tension in the region is the private armed groups of the politicians,” Ebrahim said.

The BIO dispatch did not say that Ebrahim stated this concern when he met Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on March 1, when the latter paid state visit to the Philippines.

Their separate meeting “discusses Malaysia’s assistance to the BARMM”, the BIO dispatch said.

“Accordingly, the meeting was to discuss the assurances about any cooperation so that reconciliation, especially among Muslims in the south of the Philippines, can be well established and ensure success and the future of thousands of former fighters under the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF),” the statement said.

Malaysia was a key contributor to the peace negotiations in Mindanao, first, with the Nur Misuari-led Moro National Liberation Front, and then with the MILF. Malaysia has sent an International Monitoring Team to help maintain peace at the height of the negotiation with the MILF.

In Malacanang, PM Anwar has expressed his commitment to continue Malaysia’s role in supporting the Bangsamoro peace process “in pursuit of attaining lasting peace and development in Mindanao”.

Anwar said the assistance will be done through “various capacity-building programs, including through our Malaysia technical cooperation program.”

“On the peace process in Mindanao, I must express again my profound thanks and gratitude. Under your leadership, President, you have seen great strides in this direction. It is only our duty, as a good neighbor, to support and facilitate the process,” Anwar said.

“Malaysia has assured the Philippines of continued help to pave the way to a stable Bangsamoro administration in Mindanao,” he added, stressing that his stands are guided by everything that needs to be done at the multilateral level to support peace in Mindanao.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines “recognized the great contribution that Malaysia has made to the peace process in the southern Philippines. And we hope that this support that they have shown over the past few years will continue and will continue to contribute to the success of the peace process and the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region”.

Marcos said the Philippines and Malaysia shared deep historic roots.

“As such, we spoke of further deepening our people-to-people ties through continued cultural exchanges and tourism,” he said.

“The Philippines appreciates Malaysia’s service all this time and asks us to help so that it can be streamlined and speed up the reconciliation process,” Marcos added.