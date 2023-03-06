MGreen plants to start operations this month

MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), a wholly-owned renewable unit of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), announced the start of the commercial operations of its two solar power projects this month.

Mgreen is currently constructing a 75 MW solar plant in Baras, Rizal through PH Renewables Inc. (PHRI), a joint venture with Mitsui’s local unit Mit-Renewables Philippine Corporation; and a 68 MW solar plant in Ilocos Norte of MGreen in partnership with Vena Energy.

“These two projects are set to commence operations within the first quarter of 2023,” the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said in a report last week. MGen is the power generation arm of Meralco.

MGreen said that the switch-on ceremony for the 68MW solar plant in Currimao, Ilocos Norte is set on March 30.

“We are pleased to announce the energization of the Nuevo Solar Energy Corp. The whole MGreen and Vena team is excited to bring this state-of-the-art facility to the community of Currimao,” it said last week.

Meanwhile, PHRI’s solar plant is scheduled to commence commercial operations “within the first quarter of 2023” to supply renewable energy to MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of Meralco.

MGreen and Mit-Renewables are also jointly developing a 45MW solar project in Cordon, Isabela.

MGEN has declared a target capacity of 1,500MW of renewable energy in the next seven years.

MGen contributed P5.5 billion to Meralco’s core net income in 2022, significantly higher than the previous year’s P1.2 billion, largely driven by the earnings of Singapore-based PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd. (PacificLight).

MGen currently has a total power generation capacity of 2,251 MW in the Philippines and in Singapore.