LTFRB scraps COC requirement for TNVS franchise 

Transport network vehicle service (TNVS) operators can now expect faster processing of their franchise applications, as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) scraps one critical requirement from securing certificates of public convenience (CPCs).

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said over the weekend that the regulator reduced the red tape in TNVS franchise applications by dropping the Certificate of Conformity (COC) as a requirement.

The COC, issued by a bank or financial institution, was a requirement under the 2020 Citizen’s Charter for Application for a new CPC for encumbered vehicles or those with outstanding financial obligations.

Guadiz said the board “deemed that requiring a COC was seen as a frequent cause of delay or dismissal of applications.”

“In the spirit of Republic Act No 11032, which was enacted to help simplify and streamline requirements to reduce red tape in business transactions in government, we hope that removing the COC requirement in a vehicle franchise application will help ease the burden among the transacting public and give them more convenience in securing that much-needed vehicle franchise,” he said.

TNVS Alliance Leader Aylene Paguio welcomed the development, expressing her group’s gratitude to the regulator for “heading to our call to ease the process of applying for a new CPC for encumbered units.”

“With this favorable development, our dream of reliably serving the riding public and generating more jobs for the Filipinos with ease is a step closer to turning into reality,” she said. “Again, please accept our utmost appreciation and rest assured that we shall adhere to our usual standards as the safest and most secure means of transportation.”

With the removal of the COC, drivers still need to submit 16 other documents for them to be granted franchises. These include proof of publication, certificate of enrollment, affidavit of attestation, valid passport, certified true copy of their official receipt/certificate of registration (OR/CR), proof of existence of garage, police clearance, and business registration, among others.

The government recently announced the expansion of the TNVS franchises to 100,000 units both for cars and motorcycles.