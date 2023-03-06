Lawmakers appeal, offer proposals as PHL prepares for transport strike

AS commuters gird for a week-long transportation strike, lawmakers offered proposals to address the cause of jeepney drivers’ grumblings: the phase out of traditional Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) under the government’s PUV modernization program, or “PUVMP.”

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said while an extension of the jeepney phaseout—from June to December this year—is a welcome news, “it will not solve the underlying problem: the subsidy is not enough.”

With this, Salceda proposes that government consider a “trade-in” scheme, where the state buys out old jeepneys for P100,000 per unit (about $1,801.15 at current exchange rates) to 150,000 ($2,701.73) per unit, with no other condition.

“You don’t have to modernize; you don’t [even] have to join a cooperative,” he said. “You can just shift out of the jeepney sector altogether if you want to. You get an outright P150,000 for trading your jeepney in.”

Salceda referred to the Car Allowance Rebate System (CARS), colloquially known as “cash for clunkers,” which is a part of the US global financial crisis recovery program, “as a model that we can modify.”

“Only that instead of actually having to buy a new car or jeep, you are paid to retire your old jeep,” he said.

“There are some jeepney operators who see buying the new jeeps on loan as too expensive. This helps them get out of the old system without the burden of new loans,” Salceda added.

‘Unnecessary, premature’

MEANWHILE, Quezon City Rep. Ralph Wendel P. Tulfo appealed to operators of Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) to suspend surge pricing this week.

He called on operators and drivers of modern jeepneys, Edsa carousel buses and TNVS to make sure their vehicles are plying the roads this week.

According to Tulfo, all bicycle lanes and motorcycle lanes should be fully accessible to workers and students who would opt to ride bicycles and motorcycles to get to and from their destinations.

On the other hand, Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Rep. Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles appealed to jeepney drivers and operators to consider the long-term benefits of the PUVMP.

Nograles said the Department of Transportation (DOTr ) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB ) have also announced that the consolidation requirements under the PUVMP have been moved from June 30, 2023, to December 31 this year.

However, Salceda said that at the end of the extension, transport groups will try to ask for another one, “and they won’t be necessarily unjustified.”

Still, Nograles believes the call for a nationwide transport strike “is unnecessary and premature.”

“The president has already made a commitment to hold more consultations with our stakeholders so I appeal to our drivers and operators to reject this plan to disrupt our public transport,” she added.

Nograles said transport groups and the government should find a middle ground that would allow the modernization program while ensuring the protection of drivers and operators.

‘Doesn’t cut it’

SALCEDA said he will manifest his proposal once the House Committee on Transportation conducts hearings based on his earlier resolution to evaluate the socioeconomic impacts of the PUVMP.

“I’ve pointed it out repeatedly… that the PUV modernization subsidy just doesn’t cut it. We need a better framework―one where the PUJ [public utility jeepney] driver is ultimately an employee of a well-planned public transport system, not their own businessman,” the lawmaker said.

Salceda said that the government instead should be more aggressive in capitalizing potential cooperatives and local government units (LGUs) who wish to consolidate and modernize PUVs in their respective routes.

“We should instead be more creative about getting PUVs to actually modernize. Not on their own, but through very generous loans and subsidies to LGUs and cooperatives. And the debt should be on the cooperative’s or LGU’s part, not an individual obligation of the jeepney driver,” he said.

“What you don’t want to do is tie people up to a certain means of living because they owe money for it,” Salceda added.