LandBank widens loan portfolio for PUV modernization to ₧10B

THE Land Bank of the Philippines Inc. (LandBank) announced the state-run lender increased its loan portfolio for co-operatives seeking to modernize their jeepney fleets to a total of P10 billion as the government pursues plans to phase out traditional public utility vehicles (PUVs).

A statement from the Landbank issued last Sunday read the lender widened the loan pool under a “Special Package for Environment-Friendly and Efficiently-Driven PUVs,” or “Speed-PUVs,” program to P10 billion from only P1.5 billion in 2017.

LandBank officials said the decision was made as they seek to “accommodate more transport cooperatives and corporations” that would partake in the government’s PUV modernization program following its third budget allocation hike for Speed-PUVs.

We continue “to extend much-needed financial support to assist drivers and operators upgrade their fleet, in line with the National Government’s transport modernization agenda,” LandBank President and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo was quoted in a statement issued a day before PUV drivers and operators would hold a transport strike.

“We remain committed to the improvement of the country’s public transport system for the benefit of both transport operators and the riding public.”

Up to 95%

SINCE 2017, the state-run lender approved P6.9 billion in loans to 144 transport co-operatives and corporations nationwide for the purchase of around 3,120 modern jeepneys as of January 31. Deducing from the data, a co-operative or corporation would be P2.21 million in debt—excluding the annual interest rate of six percent—to replace one traditional PUV.

Under LandBank’s “Speed-PUVs” program, transport co-operatives and corporations could borrow up to 95 percent of the total acquisition cost of their modern jeepneys. The loan, which carries about 0.5 percent monthly interest rate, will be payable up to a maximum of seven years.

The LandBank said the loan comes with a subsidy of P160,000 per vehicle from the National Government for units classified under Class-1, -2, -3 and -4 category models.

According to the lender, a “modern” jeepney is equipped with air-conditioning, a closed-circuit television system, Wi-Fi connectivity and global positioning system. The LandBank added that the “modern” jeepney is compliant with the European emission standards for globally-accepted vehicle exhaust emission limits.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier gave in to the appeal of the transport sector to further extend the deadline for jeepney operators to form cooperatives. The new deadline is now on December 31.

Last week, the Department of Transportation clarified that the “phase out” of old jeepneys is not slated any time soon. However, the DOTr emphasized that the deadline set is for the consolidation of jeepney operators into cooperatives.