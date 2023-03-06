Labor bloc pitches WFH, online classes in 1-wk transport strike

A LABOR group pushed for the implementation of work-for-home (WFH) arrangement and online classes during the week-long transport strike by some groups, which are opposing the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) of the government.

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Sonny Matula said the move will prevent inconvenience for employees and students, who may be unable to commute due to the transport strike, which starts on Monday, March 6.

“I join with mayors and other local govt executives who suggested for private businesses and establishments to implement a work-from-home scheme,” Matula said in an SMS.

He also made the same appeal to educational institutions to spare their students from being stranded on their wage to school.

The strike was in response to the initial June 30 deadline set by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to join cooperatives as part of the PUVMP implementation.

Following the announcement of the transport strike, LTFRB decided to move the deadline for the sixth time, to until the end of the year.

Despite the said concessions, the transport group Manibela said it will still push through with its transport strike until LTFRB scraps its “consolidation” requirements.

Suspend implementation

Matula said the recent opposition to the PUVMP, which started since the previous administration, was a sign that the government should finally suspend the program and review its implementation.

No less than President Ferdinand R. MarcosJr. said last week he is open to the review of the PUVMP.

Matula said among the issues which the government should consider addressing in the PUVMP will be how to make the new units, which cost P2.4 million to P2.8 million per unit.

He also said the new units should be manufactured locally. “While we don’t oppose jeepney modernization per se, we need to tap local manufacturers and builders rather than favoring foreign manufacturers and suppliers,” Matula said.