KMU warns jeepney modernization could lead to fare hikes

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 6, 2023
2 minute read
In this January 15 file photo, jeepneys are tested by the Land Transportation Office as part of its “Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok” campaign, which seeks to apprehend smoke-belching vehicles to help cut air pollution in Metro Manila.
A labor group warned against the ongoing modernization of public utility vehicles (PUV) saying this could lead to more costly fares for commuters.

Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) secretary general Jerome Adonis said the operators and of the new PUV units will eventually pass the cost for the acquisition of the said vehicles to commuters.  

Currently, the new modern jeepneys cost between P2.4 million to P2.8 million per unit. 

“If the PUV phaseout will push through, millions of Filipinos will lose their access to affordable transportation. It is estimated minimum fares will rise by P35 to P40 for the modern jeeps,” Adonis said in Filipino in a statement last Mon.

Currently, the minimum fare for public utility jeepneys is at P12.   

“For us workers, who are struggling to make do with low wages, any additional expenses will push our families to hunger and poverty,” the labor leader said. 

KMU joint the group, which held the first day of its week-long transport strike last Mon. to oppose the on the said modernization program, particularly Department Order 2017-011 or the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) of the Department of Transportation and its accompanying Memorandum Circulars from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).  

Citing the report from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Malacañang said the transport strike failed to cause its intended “major disruption” in Metro Manila.   

It noted less than 500 of PUV drivers joined the strike causing some routes to be affected. 

The government and the protesting groups traded allegations of harassment from the opposing side. 

The Palace attributed minimal impact of the transport strike “timely issuances by the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) via social media on continuous access to education utilizing various platforms by students” as well as the free rides provided by the government.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes



Nonie Reyes
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

