Inflation: Any solutions?

AT 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, the government through the Philippine Statistics Authority will release the inflation numbers for February 2023.

The previous month’s inflation came in at 8.7 percent and the forecast from international observers this time is that prices will have posted an 8.9 percent increase year-on-year. Month-on-month inflation, which saw prices increasing by 1.7 percent, is expected to slow to 1.2 percent.

The government, however, says that inflation in the Philippines may have accelerated yet again in February, with the month’s average expected to range between 8.5 percent and 9.3 percent, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The public, according to the surveys, thinks that the president is not doing enough to curtail price increases. Economists from the banks think that the BSP and its monetary policy is to blame for being “too little, too slow” with increasing interest rates. The local “progressive” think tanks believe that it is government’s fault and also “The System,” by which they mean the oligarchs in particular and capitalism in general.

For complicated and complex social and economic problems, we all want simple and quick solutions. Take illegal drug abuse. There are those that see the best response as “kill all the drug dealers” and the supply. Others see the way out as “rehabilitate all the drug users” stopping demand. The ultimate solution to another group is “legalize all drugs” and the free market?

Of course, all of them think they own the only answer and everyone else should just sit down and shut up. It would be great if the universe actually worked that way.

In a statement last week, the BSP said upward price pressures for February—expected to range from 8.5 percent to 9.3 percent—to be announced tomorrow were projected to have come from higher LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices as well as higher prices of key food items like pork, fish, egg, and sugar.

Capital Economics wrote this about Philippine inflation recently: “An important factor behind the further jump in the headline rate is higher food price inflation, which has been pushed up by a combination of avian flu [which has led to a leap in egg prices] and severe weather that has damaged crops [pushing up the prices of fruits and vegetables]. We think inflation should peak this month and then drop back steadily over the remainder of the year as energy price inflation eases, food prices drop back and economic growth slows.”

Let’s talk food. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index went down for the 11th consecutive month in February but is still 30 percent higher than in January 2020. According to the latest biannual report from the USDA, the number of US cows has fallen to the lowest level since 1962. US beef prices have more than doubled since January 2020 and are projected to go higher.

At home we need to break the vicious and totally ineffective agricultural cycle of Import—No Import—Import—No Import. We need fresh expertise at the Department of Agriculture today rather than wait for May so that certain individuals will become eligible.

Crude oil prices are well below the mid-2022 high but the BSP cited LPG prices. The global price for liquefied petroleum gas is trading 80 percent higher than January 2020. Further, “Japan, the leading importer of liquefied natural gas, has said supplies of LNG are sold out for the next three years, setting the stage for battle royale between countries fighting to secure deliveries amid a global shortage.”

There are no easy and simple solutions. But we need to know that inflation control is a primary objective and not a “bullet wound requiring a band aid.”