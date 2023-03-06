INC asks ARTA to compel local govt to issue permit

Ipilan Nickel Corp. (INC), a subsidiary of Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc., said it has filed a complaint with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to compel the local government of Brooke’s Point, Palawan to act on its application for a business permit.

INC said it has already filed a complaint against Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr. and Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer (MENRO) Remie Mostiero, accusing the two officials of “excessive demands” and “intentionally delaying” the renewal of its 2023 business permit.

The company claimed that Benedito and Mostiero have not issued certification and the business permit, respectively, almost two months since it submitted the complete and necessary documents for business permit renewal.

The said delay in the renewal of the business permits, caused disadvantage to the company, the community of Brooke’s Point, Palawan, Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples, the Province of Palawan, and the national government, INC said.

“We have already submitted much more than the law requires to renew our business permit. We are respectfully requesting the help of ARTA Director General Hon. Secretary Ernesto V. Perez to step in and order its immediate release,” Alex Arabis, Resident Mine Manager of INC, said in a statement.

To recall, on January 3, Benedito issued Memorandum Order No. 2023-06 informing INC that its business permit had expired on December 31, 2022, and ordering the immediate stoppage of its mining operations.

The company argued that based on Section 167 of the Local Government Code and Section 3A.05 of Ordinance No. 2020-34 or the Revised Revenue Code of the Municipality of Brooke’s Point, business permits are valid until renewal within the first 20 days of January each year.

Moreover, the municipal council extended the deadline for business renewal until January 31, 2023.

According to Ipilan Nickel, the local chief executive does not have the power to stop an activity contracted out by the national government.

On January 3, the Business Processing and Licensing Office of Brooke’s Point advised INC to submit the same requirements transmitted for its business permit the previous year.

The requirements, which are also mentioned on the municipality’s official website, include a Barangay Clearance and the basis for computing the tax charges.

In compliance, INC said it submitted the complete requirements on January 10, 2023 which included an accomplished business permit renewal form, certificate of gross revenue for 2022, Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point Clearance dated January 6, 2023, and Mineral Production Sharing Agreement No. 017-93-IV, as amended.

The company said it also submitted the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples’ exemption letter dated March 31, 2006; Environmental Compliance Certificate No. 10060017 dated October 8, 2001; SEP Clearance No. MODP-122110-001; Provisional MLA No. 045306-001; and EPEP and FMRDP Certificate of Approval No. 195-2021-20.

INC said it paid P10,739,065.50 on January 13, for the Ecosystems Services as mandated by the local government unit.

Unfortunately, INC said in separate letters dated January 20 and 23 that Benedito and MENRO Mostiero asked for another set of documentary requirements, including the latest endorsements from various offices and clearances from which the INC is exempt.

Despite submitting what is “reasonably required,” INC said its business renewal application has remained pending. The company alleged that Benedito has refused its offer to pay the local business tax.

According to INC, more than 2,500 residents of Brooke’s Point, including hundreds of members of the Palawan Indigenous People’s community, had voiced their appeal during the Appreciation and Stakeholders’ Day organized by INC on February 24 and 25, supporting the continued operations of INC and their all-out-support for responsible mining.