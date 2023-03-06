If the Oscars were clad in Pinoy couture

Clockwise: Oliver Tolentino for Cate Blanchett (photo from Oliver Tolentino), Jan Garcia for Michelle Yeoh (photo by Don Davies), Michael Cinco for Ana De Armas (photo from Michael Cinco), Ryan Pacioles for Angela Bassett (Thirdy Ado), Ezra Santos for Andrea Riseborough (photo by @eam999), and AZ Factory for Jamie Lee Curtis (azfactory.com)

AFTER 95 years, Filipinos finally thought that we had a shot at Oscar glory through the trailblazing Dolly de Leon, who gave an unforgettable performance in Triangle of Sadness. After all, she garnered nominations for best supporting actress at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) and the Golden Globe Awards, and winning at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards.

But Dolly sadly didn’t make the cut at the Oscars. Here’s hoping that she still gets to strut the red carpet on March 12 in Los Angeles.

British Vogue included her among “30 of the world’s most famous stars,” maybe because she is also fearless in her fashion choices.

At the BAFTAs, Dolly chose to wear the “Alon” abaca and nylon silk gown by Rajo Laurel, inspired by “her love of the ocean and how she finds peace near the water.” At the Globes, she wore a bespoke faux-leather gown with built-in corset made from sustainable fabrics entirely created by hand in the Parisian in-house atelier of AZ Factory, whose design and image director is the proudly Pinoy Norman René de Vera.

Perhaps AZ Factory can instead dress up Jamie

Lee Curtis, best-supporting actress nominee for Everything Everywhere All at Once? Having Hollywood legends as parents, Jamie will deliver a self-deprecating speech should she win, being an unapologetic “Nepo Baby.” She’s a woman “who can #buythemselvesflowers, and will “feel elegant and empowered” in the AZ Factory with Lutz Huelle #flowerpower dress.

In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár. The Australian powerhouse is aiming for her third Oscar, after her supporting win in The Aviator (2004) and lead actress trophy for Blue Jasmine (2013). If she wins, she will tie with Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep with two lead wins and one supporting win. She can collect her trophy in a creation by Hollywood-based designer Oliver Tolentino—“an eco canary yellow satin silk organza ball gown embellished with hand-sewn ribbons made of piña, abaca, and silk.”

World-class couturier Michael Cinco has met Cuban beauty Ana de Armas at a Golden Globes after-party in 2020. Nominated for lead actress in Blonde, Ana will look amazing in one of Cinco’s stupendous designs from his “The Impalpable Dream of Duomo Milano” shown recently at Milan Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023. I hope she takes the starring role in the movie version of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Will the great and ageless Angela Bassett finally get her due for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? After her breakthrough turn as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993), Angela has remained a torch bearer for Black Girl Magic in Hollywood. She will look regal and imperious in a gown with gorgeous cape by Dubai-based designer and creative director Ryan Pacioles, from the “Lily of the Valley” collection for Atelier Zuhra shown during London Fashion Week 2023.

Since her surprise best-actress nomination for To Leslie, the English Andrea Riseborough has received severe backlash. She is unfairly targeted as having “stolen” nominations from either Viola Davis (The Woman King) or Danielle Deadwyler (Till). Because too much unwanted hate is directed towards her, Andrea should wear a showstopping dress with a positive message: a neon-green glam trumpet dress with “love” emblazoned on the cape, created by Ezra Santos for Ezra Couture.

Even with our Dolly de Leon being snubbed, “Asian Excellence” reigns supreme at this year’s Oscars with nominations for the Vietnamese-American Hong Chau for The Whale; and the Chinese-American Stephanie Hsu, the Vietnamese-American Ke Huy Quan and the Malaysian Michelle Yeoh, all for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Michelle will look marvelous in an avant-garde design by Jan Garcia, like the multicolored dress worn by supermodel-beauty queen Marina Benipayo from the “Doon Po Sa Amin” Pre-Fall 2023 collection. Incidentally, Marina represented the country at Miss World 1992 while Michelle competed as Miss Malaysia in 1983.