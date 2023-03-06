ICTSI: Berth to expand MICT capacity

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said on Sunday it is adding another berth to the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

Berth 8, currently under phase two development, has a design depth of 15 meters that will allow the terminal to handle “ultra large container vessels” with capacities of up to 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Currently, MICT is capable of handling neo-Panamax ships through Berths 6 and 7, which are operated by five quay cranes.

Berth 8 will operate with a minimum of four quay cranes—two of which will be delivered in 2025.

“We are optimistic of the prospect of welcoming ultra large container vessels at the Port of Manila and are preparing to accommodate the added volume that these more efficient ships will bring. With these developments, our goal is to outpace demand and ensure the efficient flow of trade from the port to the local supply chain,” ICTSI EVP Christian R. Gonzalez said.

The expansion will also increase MICT’s capacity by 200,000 TEUs to 3.5 million TEUs, which will be “key in addressing the increase in cargo volume as the country’s economy fully reopens,” he added.

Berth 8 will also add 400 meters of quay along with 12 hectares of yard space that will be constructed in phases.

Port-to-door services

In another development, ICTSI announced that Contecon Guayaquil (CGSA), its Ecuadorian business unit, has started its port-to-door services.

A new service of Puerto Libertador Simón Bolívar, Port to Door is an automated cross-docking service that allows customers to receive their cargo directly at their doorsteps.

It eliminates the need for customers to go to the terminal to retrieve their shipment. The service can be requested and tracked online, making the process efficient and hassle-free.

CGSA is the first terminal to offer automated cross-docking services in Ecuador.