Group, PLCPD hope DTI stay on track on vapes

THE Child Rights Network (CRN), the Parents against Vape (PAV) and the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development (PLCPD) expressed hope that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will continue to intensify its enforcement activities to ensure vape products sold in the market comply with the provisions of the Republic Act (RA) 11900 (Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act).

Officials of these groups also expressed “high expectations” on the government body to pursue a child-friendly interpretation of the law and that the DTI ensure strict enforcement of the law to protect children from the marketing tactics of the tobacco and vape industry.

The enforcement must include banning youth-centric marketing strategies as well as restricting flavors of e-cigarettes and vapes to conventional tobacco and menthol.

The groups noted that the implementing rules and regulations of RA 11900 took effect on December 28, 2022, giving vape manufacturers and importers an 18-month transitory period or until June 5, 2024, to comply with product registration and certification requirements.

“We distinctly note DTI’s emphasis on monitoring the sale of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) that violate the restrictions on flavor descriptors and marketing strategies that directly cater to the youth and children. This is a step in the right direction in the journey toward ending the epidemic of e-cigarette use among younger generations,” the organizations’ statement read.

Welcomes commitment

THE organizations continued that they “welcome DTI’s commitment to implement stricter regulation of vape products.”

Nonetheless, they “must emphasize that much is needed to strictly regulate this industry that has long enjoyed loopholes in the country’s rules and regulations. The [IRR] of RA 11900 may contain acceptable standards, but these may be all for naught if not fully implemented,” they added.

The group emphasizes that “the fight against marketing e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products to youth and children is a long battle: we cannot afford to waver at any moment.”

“We remind the DTI: we are closely monitoring how RA 11900 will be implemented. All violators must face the consequences.”

The groups added that while “the principles that lay the foundations of RA 11900 remain skewed–as it looked at vape regulation as a matter of trade regulation and not as a health issue–we trust that concerned governmental agencies will quickly address this concern by continuing to issue rules and guidelines that will further regulate not only the vape and e-cigarette industry – but the entire tobacco industry.”