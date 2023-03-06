GMA shows now available for widescreen viewing

GMA Network now makes all its shows here and abroad available in widescreen format, the rollout beginning on February 27. Flat-screen TV viewers can enjoy their favorite programs in a wider scope in terms of what can be seen onscreen.

The 16:9 widescreen format will be made available on GMA and GTV, as well as on digital channels Heart of Asia, Hallypop, I Heart Movies, and Pinoy Hits. Viewers abroad can have the same viewing experience via GMA international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV.

“Recognizing that a majority of TV homes in the country have already shifted to wider flat-screen TVs from the traditional box type, and more importantly that our viewers deserve the best that we can offer, GMA now provides its viewers with a true widescreen viewing experience for all its TV channels. The 16:9 widescreen format allows content creators of GMA to provide better storytelling which translates to a more immersive viewing experience for our audiences. Through a higher spatial resolution, there is more freedom in composition and visual expression,” shares GMA Network first vice president and head of post production Paul Ticzon.

“GMA Network budgeted over P139 million in capital expenditure for the acquisition of attendant electronics equipment that facilitate the 16:9 widescreen format delivery through our existing analog and digital terrestrial broadcast network nationwide, as well as re-distribution partners here and abroad. The 16:9 widescreen format can display 33 percent more distinct picture information than what we are used to seeing with the traditional screen format. We have chosen to utilize the full height anamorphic process or FHA to make this possible,” adds GMA Network senior vice president and head of engineering group Elvis Ancheta.

From sun up to sun down—whether it’s news, entertainment, or sports—GMA gives TV audience an enhanced viewing experience with this latest format. The widescreen format further complements the network’s cutting-edge shows, such as the flagship newscast 24 Oras, the award-winning public affairs program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, the action-packed National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) games, the new prime-time program Mga Lihim ni Urduja, and the highly anticipated upcoming series Voltes V: Legacy, among others.

