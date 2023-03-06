Globe is Most Reliable Mobile Network and Most Sustainability-Driven Network Operator in PHL

Reflecting its steadfast commitment to world-class service and sustainability, leading digital solutions platform Globe has been named the Philippines’ Most Reliable Mobile Network by Ookla®, as well as Most Sustainability-Driven Network Operator and Best Network Reliability in 2023 by Standard Insights.

Globe earned these awards for its unwavering commitment to delivering network consistency, accessibility, and reliability to customers, including its efforts in climate action as it integrates sustainability into its business operations.

“We are the only telco in the Philippines to land these back-to-back awards. We take these as international recognition of our commitment to the delivery of a #1stWorldNetwork and our leadership when it comes to green network practices. This is the best way to do business— integrating network expansion and optimization with sustainability,” said Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu.

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, cited Globe as the country’s “Most Reliable Mobile Network” for retaining its top position over three consecutive quarters in 2022.

With only a select few providers globally achieving this much sought-after recognition, Globe has set itself apart by consistently obtaining the highest scores in All Technology Consistency and All Technology Availability.

For the fourth quarter, Globe maintained its dominance by receiving an All Technology Consistency Score of 83.13, beating its competitors’ scores of 80.83 and 72.59. The consistency score is determined by the percentage of a provider’s data samples that meet the minimum threshold of 5 Mbps for mobile download and 1 Mbps for upload.

Additionally, Globe led All Technology Availability with a score of 92.38 in the fourth quarter versus its competitors’ 91.03 and 90.71. Availability is a measure of the network on which users spend the most time on all technology and is based on the analysis of coverage scans taken on Android devices.

“This recognition is a testament to Globe’s steadfast dedication to providing our customers with unparalleled levels of consistency, availability, and reliability. We are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and never cease in our efforts to continuously enhance and upgrade our infrastructure, keeping pace with the dynamic and evolving needs of our customers,” stated Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer.

On the other hand, Standard Insights acknowledged Globe for its network reliability and unrelenting efforts to protect the environment as it operationalizes climate action within its network operations.

In a survey that the independent market research firm conducted among major telco brands in the Philippines for the 2023 Consumer Awards, Globe received 37.5% of votes for having “the strongest and most reliable signal in the country” without worry of connectivity loss.

Globe also received 43.3% of the total votes among 1,215 survey respondents, edging out its competitors.

Globe secured an ISO 50001: 2018 certification for its Energy Management System (EnMS) implemented across its operations. The company also shifted 10 more high-energy sites to renewable energy, bringing the total number of green-powered sites to 24. The company invested in innovative network equipment and solutions to drive energy efficiency and network optimization.

It also partnered with several organizations including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), Integrated Recycling Industries, Inc. (IRI), the Ecological Waste Coalition of the Philippines (EcoWaste Coalition), and the local government unit of Dampalit, Malabon with funding through the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) to establish a new Treatment, Storage, and Disposal (TSD) facility for hazardous electronic waste (e-waste) that facilitate e-waste recycling and create jobs for the local community.

The company also bannered climate education through its partnership with WWF Philippines, launching the online learning resource platform Camp Kalikasan. Last year, it also launched a mobile game, Globe Climate Champions, which encouraged customers to be more mindful of their carbon footprint and make more sustainable choices in their consumption.

“At the heart of our operations lies a commitment to sustainability, woven into our business practices and operations,” said Cu. “We are constantly pursuing strategies to lower our carbon emission as we advocate and practice responsible business. Our goal is to champion sustainability and the usage of digital solutions to create a sustainable future for all.”

In 2022, Globe maintained its B rating from the CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform. It also earned an A rating from MSCI ESG, an international investment research firm, and has been listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series by FTSE Russell for seven consecutive years. Globe was also recognized by the Financial Times as part of the top 200 Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.