Giving back to my city

IT is called civic-mindedness. This is essentially showing concern and contributing to the public or society. After my retirement from my deanship at the University of the Philippines Diliman School of Business, I have decided that my act of civic-mindedness will be giving back and offering my services to the city where I have been a long-time resident.

I am referring to Quezon City. My family and I have been living in this city for over 50 years in our ancestral house that my parents built. I have experienced both merriment and frustration throughout these years. I have seen the good and bad performances of the various city mayors who governed Quezon City for all these decades. I can firmly say that our present Mayor Joy Belmonte is one of the better, if not the best, chief executives of the city.

Mayor Joy, as she is fondly known, has accomplished a lot in her administration going back to 2019. She was re-elected by a wide margin in the May 2022 election and is continuing her good efforts in her second term with her 14-point agenda. I came across her “On the Road to Resilience” report and was impressed by the narration of her accomplishments. These included such diverse results as education and scholarship, social welfare projects, support to business, infrastructure developments, environmental pursuits, and a host of other activities. I personally experienced her innovative projects with the payment of my real property taxes using the QC Eservices platform, availing of the Caravan Free Services and QC Vax benefits.

Appreciating the many efforts that she has done for the benefit of the city and its constituents, called Qcitizens, I have recently written a letter to Mayor Joy presenting my ideas and offer of voluntary service to help further her cause. I indicated a number of areas in local government governance and administration where improvements can be made.

These recommendations were culled from my experience from my various involvement in my over 40 years of engagement and work in both the private and public sectors. My government work, aside from being Dean of the UP School of Business, includes my stint as Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and Chairman of the Professional Board of Accountancy. In the private sector, I was a tax partner of SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. and Reyes Tacandong & Co., a member of the board of various business entities and NGOs, and an entrepreneur involved in several businesses. I have been a consultant in several international bodies, including the United Nations, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund. I have regularly been consulted by our government agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Department of Finance, the National Economic and Development Authority, and others. I am now completing my Doctoral Program in Public Administration at the UP National College of Public Administration and Governance.

I am presently engaged in the practice of my profession (I am a Certifed Public Accountant and a passionate learner). In my practice, I am able to help my clients address their challenges in the various areas of my competencies. These include, among others, Taxation, Audit, and Accounting, Governance, ESG and Sustainability, Communications, Learning, Technology, Digital Transformation, Data and Business Analytics, MSMEs, and Strategic Planning.

It is in this context that I offered to Mayor Joy my services as a Qcitizen. I volunteered to assist her administration in areas where I perceived may be improved and where I have the appropriate competencies. In particular, I note and commend Mayor Joy for the accomplishment of Quezon City being named by the Department of Finance-Bureau of Local Government Finance as the top-performing city in the country in terms of local revenue generation with its collection of P22.9 billion in taxes in 2021. The city has consistently ranked first in tax collection among all cities from 2018 to 2020.

Aside from offering to advise on further improvements in the tax and fee collection and arrears management of the city’s collecting offices, I also listed the following as areas of improvement where I can be of assistance:

1. Enhancing the internal audit services of her office.

2. Assistance in the ESG and Sustainability efforts.

3. Assessment of the curricular program offerings and procedures and practices of the City College.

4. Guidance in formulating an effective life-long learning and Continuing Professional Development for the local government’s officials and employees.

5. Advice on developing programs for the MSMEs in the city.

6. Instituting an improved Public Finance Management system in the city and barangays.

7. Providing inputs to a more effective communications plan.

8. Supporting the recognition by global and local entities of the city’s and Mayor Joy’s accomplishments in the various initiatives.

Quite a long list, but all doable. I encourage other retirees and senior citizens to do their own acts of civic-mindedness. It will not keep you intellectually and physically active, but it will redound to the welfare of your community.

Any takers?

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business. Previously, he was the Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, and partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He is now back to his tax practice with his firm JL2T Consulting. He can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com