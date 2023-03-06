Giving back to my city

byJoel L. Tan-Torres
March 6, 2023
4 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

IT is called civic-mindedness. This is essentially showing concern and contributing to the public or society. After my retirement from my deanship at the University of the Philippines Diliman School of Business, I have decided that my act of civic-mindedness will be giving back and offering my services to the city where I have been a long-time resident.

I am referring to Quezon City. My family and I have been living in this city for over 50 years in our ancestral house that my parents built. I have experienced both merriment and frustration throughout these years. I have seen the good and bad performances of the various city mayors who governed Quezon City for all these decades. I can firmly say that our present Mayor Joy Belmonte is one of the better, if not the best, chief executives of the city.

Mayor Joy, as she is fondly known, has accomplished a lot in her administration going back to 2019. She was re-elected by a wide margin in the May 2022 election and is continuing her good efforts in her second term with her 14-point agenda. I came across her “On the Road to Resilience” report and was impressed by the narration of her accomplishments. These included such diverse results as education and scholarship, social welfare projects, support to business, infrastructure developments, environmental pursuits, and a host of other activities. I personally experienced her innovative projects with the payment of my real property taxes using the QC Eservices platform, availing of the Caravan Free Services and QC Vax benefits.

Appreciating the many efforts that she has done for the benefit of the city and its constituents, called Qcitizens, I have recently written a letter to Mayor Joy presenting my ideas and offer of voluntary service to help further her cause. I indicated a number of areas in local government governance and administration where improvements can be made.

These recommendations were culled from my experience from my various involvement in my over 40 years of engagement and work in both the private and public sectors. My government work, aside from being Dean of the UP School of Business, includes my stint as  Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and Chairman of the Professional Board of Accountancy. In the private sector, I was a tax partner of SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. and Reyes Tacandong & Co., a member of the board of various business entities and NGOs, and an entrepreneur involved in several businesses. I have been a consultant in several international bodies, including the United Nations, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund. I have regularly been consulted by our government agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Department of Finance, the National Economic and Development Authority, and others. I am now completing my Doctoral Program in Public Administration at the UP National College of Public Administration and Governance.

I am presently engaged in the practice of my profession (I am a Certifed Public Accountant and a passionate learner). In my practice, I am able to help my clients address their challenges in the various areas of my competencies. These include, among others, Taxation, Audit, and Accounting, Governance, ESG and Sustainability, Communications, Learning, Technology, Digital Transformation, Data and Business Analytics, MSMEs, and Strategic Planning.

It is in this context that I offered to Mayor Joy my services as a Qcitizen. I volunteered to assist her administration in areas where I perceived may be improved and where I have the appropriate competencies. In particular, I note and commend Mayor Joy for the accomplishment of  Quezon City being named by the Department of Finance-Bureau of Local Government Finance as the top-performing city in the country in terms of local revenue generation with its collection of  P22.9 billion in taxes in 2021.  The city has consistently ranked first in tax collection among all cities from 2018 to 2020.

Aside from offering to advise on further improvements in the tax and fee collection and arrears management of the city’s collecting offices, I also listed the following as areas of improvement where I can be of assistance:

1.         Enhancing the internal audit services of her office.

2.         Assistance in the ESG and Sustainability efforts.

3.         Assessment of the curricular program offerings and procedures and practices of the City College.

4.         Guidance in formulating an effective life-long learning and Continuing Professional Development for the local government’s officials and employees.

5.         Advice on developing programs for the MSMEs in the city.

6.         Instituting an improved Public Finance Management system in the city and barangays.

7.         Providing inputs to a more effective communications plan.

8.         Supporting the recognition by global and local entities of the city’s and Mayor Joy’s accomplishments in the various initiatives.

Quite a long list, but all doable. I encourage other retirees and senior citizens to do their own acts of civic-mindedness. It will not keep you intellectually and physically active, but it will redound to the welfare of your community.

Any takers?

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business. Previously, he was the  Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, and partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979.  He is now back to his tax practice with his firm JL2T Consulting. He can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Joel L. Tan-Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

What is ESG investing and why do some hate it so much?

byStan Choe / AP Business Writer
March 6, 2023

Related Posts

PBBM, the transport strike threat and the economy

The threat of a transport strike today, which organizers said has the potential to cripple the economy by way of “removing” from the roads the jeepneys that most commuters rely on, could provide President Bongbong Marcos Jr. the opportunity to craft strategies in line with his push to strengthen the economy given the huge challenges he faces such as the pandemic-induced debt.

byLito U. Gagni
March 6, 2023
Atty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
Read more
2 minute read

New and upcoming events in publishing and literature

‘The Written Property,” a new publication for freelance publishing professionals, was launched recently. Published by LitArt Publishing and produced by the Freelance Writers’ Guild of the Philippines (FWGP) under the Copyright Plus Program of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines-Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (IPOPHL-BCRR), the book contains detailed information on intellectual property specifically written for freelance creators. The eBook version, now selling at P200, and the print version (for advanced orders) may be obtained by sending a message to fwgp2011@gmail.com.

byAtty. Jose Ferdinand M. Rojas II
March 6, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

If the Oscars were clad in Pinoy couture

Clockwise: Oliver Tolentino for Cate Blanchett (photo from Oliver Tolentino), Jan Garcia for Michelle Yeoh (photo by Don Davies), Michael Cinco for Ana De Armas (photo from Michael Cinco), Ryan Pacioles for Angela Bassett (Thirdy Ado), Ezra Santos for Andrea Riseborough (photo by @eam999), and AZ Factory for Jamie Lee Curtis (azfactory.com)

AFTER 95 years, Filipinos finally thought that we had a shot at Oscar glory through the trailblazing Dolly de Leon, who gave an unforgettable performance in Triangle of Sadness. After all, she garnered nominations for best supporting actress at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) and the Golden Globe Awards, and winning at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards.

byMiss Charlize
March 6, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Badly-needed: A holistic health retreat

Column box-Dinna Chan Vasquez-And Then Some

BY the time this column is published, I should be in vacation in Bohol. Unfortunately, I am still recovering from rotavirus. I am always so proud to say that I never got Covid-19 but now I have contracted a disease that usually affects only toddlers and young children.

byDinna Chan Vasquez
March 6, 2023