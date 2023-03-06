Former war-torn Davao de Oro villages get P19 million aid

DAVAO CITY—The regional Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD-XI) granted P19-million worth of financial assistance to 66 people’s organizations based in villages of Davao de Oro province that were former battlegrounds between government troops and New People’s Army guerrillas.

The DSWD XI said the money was intended to improve the socioeconomic status of former conflict-affected communities of the province, formerly called Compostela Valley.

Wilfredo R. Planas, provincial coordinator of the DSWD Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), said each peoples’ organization received P300,000 as start-up capital for their chosen project or business.

“We conducted constant monthly monitoring of our identified SLP associations in the province to ensure there would be development,” Planas said.

Davao de Oro is one of the former bailiwick provinces of the NPA until the government military said it cleared the province of the armed guerrillas and declared it this year as insurgency-free.

The financial assistance is under the national government’s “Pamana” program, which is funded by the Office of the President for assistance to areas affected by political armed conflict.

Leonora D. Ambas, president of the SLP Kapatagan Association in Laak, expressed gratitude to the assistance and disclosed that the members of the association underwent “various capacity development training, monitoring, and supervising.”

“Because of the assistance of various government agencies, from explaining the program to guide us through the process, we now experience the real peace in our association and in our communities,” Ambas said.

Acting Provincial Administrator Fatima P. Montejo (representing Governor Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga), 1001st OIC Commanding Officer Col. Febie N. Lamerez, 28th Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Ronilo G Desingano and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Josephine Frasco witnessed the distribution of the checks.