Emerging fashion designers launch innovative debut collection

AFTER years of virtual galleries and digital showcases, the sorely-missed and highly-anticipated Sinulid is back on the physical stage. The runway will be filled by over 50 creations of fashion innovators that explore history and tradition, heritage and culture, sensibilities and social and environmental issues.

Sinulid is the annual blockbuster culminating fashion show which exhibits the talent, knowledge, skills and craftsmanship of the graduating students from the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design.

Themed “Renascence,” this year’s installment unveils its nostalgic homecoming at the Benilde Design + Arts Campus as the home of the debut collections of 11 emerging creators whose diverse artistic identities have developed during the lockdowns.

Sinulid 2023 promises a retrospective of varying creative processes and design possibilities. It will feature ensembles that capture the spirit of nature, from the breathtaking charm of butterfly wings coloration and pattern formation, to the intriguing beauty of frozen methane in lieu of climate change.

Collections that challenge the norms will be presented, to include secondhand fabrics upcycled as counter-movement against fast fashion and unconventional bridal series that champions the art of body ink.

Legacy and birthright will take center stage through designs that aim to revive the faltering capiz shell industry of Samal, Bataan, while modern retelling will reign in the glamorized interpretation of Lenten season-inspired vestments.

It will likewise delve on Japanese flair with animé-inspired casuals for the Filipino otaku, as well as garments that depict the intense work culture of their salarymen.

To elevate the traditional show into a multi-faceted experience, Sinulid 2023 partnered with the Benilde Multimedia Arts Program to curate a specialized augmented reality gallery. Using the special Sinulid app on smartphones, viewers may scan the interactive posters provided to be taken into a digital tour of the collection in action.

On view from March 24 to April 5 at the eighth of Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Sinulid 2023 is partnered with the Mark of Designers Alliance, the official organization of Benilde FDM, the Stage Productions Operating Team of the Culture and Arts Unit, as well as fellow student-artists from the college’s design and arts programs. More information is available at www.facebook.com/sinulid.benilde