Editorial Cartoon March 06, 2023

‘The Written Property,” a new publication for freelance publishing professionals, was launched recently. Published by LitArt Publishing and produced by the Freelance Writers’ Guild of the Philippines (FWGP) under the Copyright Plus Program of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines-Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (IPOPHL-BCRR), the book contains detailed information on intellectual property specifically written for freelance creators. The eBook version, now selling at P200, and the print version (for advanced orders) may be obtained by sending a message to fwgp2011@gmail.com.