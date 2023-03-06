Editorial Cartoon March 06, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Inflation: Any solutions?
AT 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, the government through the Philippine Statistics Authority will release the inflation numbers for February 2023.
AT 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, the government through the Philippine Statistics Authority will release the inflation numbers for February 2023.
The threat of a transport strike today, which organizers said has the potential to cripple the economy by way of “removing” from the roads the jeepneys that most commuters rely on, could provide President Bongbong Marcos Jr. the opportunity to craft strategies in line with his push to strengthen the economy given the huge challenges he faces such as the pandemic-induced debt.
IT is called civic-mindedness. This is essentially showing concern and contributing to the public or society. After my retirement from my deanship at the University of the Philippines Diliman School of Business, I have decided that my act of civic-mindedness will be giving back and offering my services to the city where I have been a long-time resident.
‘The Written Property,” a new publication for freelance publishing professionals, was launched recently. Published by LitArt Publishing and produced by the Freelance Writers’ Guild of the Philippines (FWGP) under the Copyright Plus Program of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines-Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (IPOPHL-BCRR), the book contains detailed information on intellectual property specifically written for freelance creators. The eBook version, now selling at P200, and the print version (for advanced orders) may be obtained by sending a message to fwgp2011@gmail.com.