DOH logs 913 new Covid cases from February 27 to March 5, up by 10%

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
March 6, 2023
1 minute read
In file photo: Shoppers wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus are seen at the Divisoria commercial center in Manila, known for low-priced goods and diverse manufacturing activities.
A total of 913 Covid-19 cases were logged by the Department of Health (DOH) from February 27 to March 5, higher by 10 percent as compared to the cases recorded from the previous week.

The average daily cases is 130, the DOH said.

Of the new recorded cases, none was critical or serious.

The DOH said that of the 1,978 ICU beds for Covid patients, 263 (13.3 percent) are occupied.

Over 73 million individual or 94.61 percent of the target population are vaccinated while 21 million individuals received their booster shots.

On the other hand, 6.9 million senior citizens or 79.49 percent of the target A2 population were already given their primary series.

Image credits: Roy Domingo



Roy Domingo
Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco is a grant recipient and fellow of 2017 media fellowship program by Probe Media Foundation Inc. She is a graduate of Bachelor of Mass Communication from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). After graduating in 2000 she immediately worked as a newspaper correspondent for Today Newspaper until 2005. Within those five years in Today Newspaper, she was assigned to cover the Eastern Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Rizal Province, and the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Tourism (DOT). In October of 2005, she became a correspondent for the Philippine Business Daily Mirror Publishing, Inc. She covers Health, Education, MMDA, the local government units in the eastern and southern portions of the metropolis, and Rizal Province.

