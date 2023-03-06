DOH logs 913 new Covid cases from February 27 to March 5, up by 10%

A total of 913 Covid-19 cases were logged by the Department of Health (DOH) from February 27 to March 5, higher by 10 percent as compared to the cases recorded from the previous week.

The average daily cases is 130, the DOH said.

Of the new recorded cases, none was critical or serious.

The DOH said that of the 1,978 ICU beds for Covid patients, 263 (13.3 percent) are occupied.

Over 73 million individual or 94.61 percent of the target population are vaccinated while 21 million individuals received their booster shots.

On the other hand, 6.9 million senior citizens or 79.49 percent of the target A2 population were already given their primary series.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





