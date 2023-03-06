Cotabato City farmers get livestock support from Bangsamoro govt

Davao City—Farmers from Cotabato City received livestock support worth P2.135 million from the Bangsamoro Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar).

Mafar Senior Agriculturist Seeham Pangol said 675 heads of free-range native chicken worth P337,500 were given to 43 farmers and one farmers’ association.

Three hundred native goats worth P1.8 million were also distributed to 95 farmers and seven associations from 37 barangays in Cotabato City.

The Cotabato City Agriculture Office assisted the Mafar in the distribution of the farm animals.

Disumimba Rasheed, assistant to the Provincial Director for Special Geographical Area and Cotabato City, said the animals should increase farmers’ profit through chicken and goat production.

“For the first time, Mafar and the Cotabato City government engaged in these collaborative efforts and initiatives which aim to alleviate poverty and improve the livelihood of our partner farmers in the city,” Disumimba said.

Guianodin Abdilah, the secretary to Mayor Mohammad Ali D. Matabalao, expressed gratitude for the assistance from the Mafar and hoped that “every beneficiary should consider the support as everyone’s religious obligation in taking care of it.”

“Your utmost care for this project is crucial, and hopefully, it will bring positive outcomes to be the source of your additional income in the future,” Abdilah said.

Both Aragon Lauban Sanday of Kalanganan II and Noraisa Amirol of Tamontaka said the assistance was “a blessing for them wherein they could soon support their grandchildren in their studies.”

Rayhana Aguiao of the Al-Sef Farmers and Fisherfolks Association in Kalanganan II assured the Bangsamoro government of “our commitment to take good care of this livestock.”

Cotabato City Supervising Agriculturist Officer Roy Jesus Fiesta urged all the beneficiaries to take good care of the animals and to multiply them.

“We will closely monitor this project and let us see if we will provide rewards to those who perform well in taking care of their respective animals.”