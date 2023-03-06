Cleanfuel to implement price adjustments on gasoline, diesel

Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:01PM.
Cleanfuel will increase gasoline prices by P0.40 per liter and diesel prices by P1.50 per liter
Image credits: Cleanfuel
Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:01PM.
Cleanfuel will increase gasoline prices by P0.40 per liter and diesel prices by P1.50 per liter
Image credits: Cleanfuel
CEMEX Philippines President & CEO Luis Franco recently paid a courtesy visit to Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga, Undersecretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, and Undersecretary Atty. Ignatius Rodriguez. The visit aimed to foster stronger collaboration towards a shared vision of a sustainable future.
Reflecting its steadfast commitment to world-class service and sustainability, leading digital solutions platform Globe has been named the Philippines’ Most Reliable Mobile Network by Ookla®, as well as Most Sustainability-Driven Network Operator and Best Network Reliability in 2023 by Standard Insights.
On February 25, 2023, the country’s leading integrated property developer, Vista Land, unveiled its first estate development in the Bicol Region, Santerra by Vista Estates.