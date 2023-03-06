Cleanfuel to implement price adjustments on gasoline, diesel

byBMPlus
March 6, 2023
1 minute read
Cleanfuel Cainta station
Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:01PM.

Cleanfuel will increase gasoline prices by P0.40 per liter and diesel prices by P1.50 per liter

Image credits: Cleanfuel



Cleanfuel
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

