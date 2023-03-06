‘Class Picture’

BusinessMirror
March 6, 2023
1 minute read
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Speaker Martin Romualdez grace the 23rd International Cable TV and Telecommunications Congress at the Manila Hotel on Friday (March 3).

The event was organized by the Federation of International Cable Television and Telecommunications Association of the Philippines (FICTAP).

Here, they pose for an end-conference photo with exhibitors that included Aliw Broadcasting Corporation, led by its chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon (below stage, first row, sixth from left), and Aliw23, the newest digital TV channel in the Philippines.

Rudy Esperas

