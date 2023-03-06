CEMEX Philippines highlights sustainable development efforts during DENR visit

byBMPlus
March 6, 2023
1 minute read
From left: CEMEX Public Affairs Manager Atty. Lysander Castillo, Vice President for Cement Operations & Technical Santiago Ortiz, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga, CEMEX Philippines President Luis Franco, DENR Undersecretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, Undersecretary Atty. Ignatius Loyola Rodriguez and CEMEX Sustainability ERM-CCPA Director Atty. Christer Gaudiano (not in photo) discuss opportunities for collaboration on sustainable development initiatives.
CEMEX Philippines President & CEO Luis Franco recently paid a courtesy visit to Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga, Undersecretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, and Undersecretary Atty. Ignatius Rodriguez. The visit aimed to foster stronger collaboration towards a shared vision of a sustainable future.

During the visit, CEMEX’s Future in Action, the company’s global climate action strategy, was discussed. It focuses on promoting sustainable operations through various initiatives which include reducing CO2 emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy, promoting eco-friendly products and contributing to a circular economy. Through these efforts, CEMEX is aiming to become a net-zero CO2 company by 2050.

DENR plays a crucial role in achieving CEMEX’s sustainability goals in the Philippines. Discussions during the visit also included identifying strategies and synergies to promote sustainability projects among CEMEX’s impact communities. By collaborating with key stakeholders like DENR, CEMEX hopes to make a positive impact on the environment and contribute to the development of a more sustainable Philippines.

Author
BMPlus
Related Posts