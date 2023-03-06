Badly-needed: A holistic health retreat

byDinna Chan Vasquez
March 6, 2023
3 minute read
Vegan meals and drinks are part of the programs at The Farm at San Benito.
Column box-Dinna Chan Vasquez-And Then Some

BY the time this column is published, I should be in vacation in Bohol. Unfortunately, I am still recovering from rotavirus. I am always so proud to say that I never got Covid-19 but now I have contracted a disease that usually affects only toddlers and young children.

Trigger warning: TMI ahead. Rotavirus is a very contagious virus that causes diarrhea. I was lucky not to get hit by one that causes severe diarrhea or vomiting, but I did get abdominal pains and fever. You’re supposed to ride out the diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain because your small intestine is swollen. The only medication allowed is a fever reducer like paracetamol but the doctor said it’s best to drink only when really necessary.

For around four days, I stayed mostly in bed covered by a blanket and a comforter. I barely ate and survived on water, crackers, and Oolong tea from Starbucks.

But I still showered and did my skin care. I met all my editorial deadlines. But I failed to meet Bretman Rock in person again. I was also unable to attend an event that I really wanted to go to.

So, yes, it hasn’t been a very good week but I do want to look forward to going back to The Farm at San Benito again. I went there late last year and I really felt like a new person afterward. The resort, which was awarded the Best Wellness Resort in the Philippines by the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards, also has programs for those who are peri-menopausal and post-menopausal.

Of course we know that during these phases of their lives, women experience a decline in the levels of estrogen and progesterone, which can lead to a wide range of symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, vaginal dryness and sleep disturbances. The changes in hormone levels can also increase the risk of developing health conditions such as osteoporosis, heart disease and stroke.

At The Farm at San Benito, a world-renowned health and wellness resort in the Philippines, they really have a holistic approach to menopausal health. The program includes vegan meals and nutritional juices. The meals are low glycemic but high in nutrients, so the body’s natural defenses are boosted. It all starts with a consultation with a nutritionist and this will assess the individual’s food intake and lifestyle history in order to formulate a sustainable meal plan that suits her individual needs.

The  retreat includes a holistic health consultation, which explores the individual’s state of well-being. Cellular health screening is also integrated in the program and the results of this can show manifestations of oxidative stress and internal organ imbalance, providing valuable insights into possible nutritional deficiencies and toxicities. The retreat also includes several colon hydrotherapy treatments, which help to detoxify the body and improve digestive health. The Farm’s diagnostics are supported by certified fitness coaches with a complimentary fitness consultation and assessment.

The program includes a test for heavy metals, minerals and vitamins, a 60-minute Personalized Kidney Cleansing, a 30-minute Liver Compress, a 45-minute Empress Facial, a 60-minute Acupuncture Session, and a 30-minute Dolphin Neurostim. There is also a 90-minute personalized Hilot Lakambini, a traditional Filipino massage that promises to restore balance and harmony to the body.

The retreat offers several activities and workshops, including yoga, meditation, nature walks, organic farm tours, sound healing, interactive wellness workshops, and functional fitness activities. This provides guests with an opportunity to connect with their bodies and minds, and to learn new skills that will help them cope with the changes that come with menopause.

The Farm at San Benito has a range of accommodation options and the resort’s villas offer luxurious and comfortable living spaces. Each villa has a private garden, a large living room, and a spacious bedroom with a bathroom ensuite. Luxury villas also have private pools and outdoor showers. Our villa had an outdoor shower and tub, and it was quite an experience.

The four-day Menopause Retreat at The Farm at San Benito costs $1,200++ for one person while the six-night retreat is at $2,400++ exclusive of accommodations.

More information is available at www.thefarmatsanbenito.com or via info@thefarm.com.ph.

Image credits: Juliana Maxine Vasquez



