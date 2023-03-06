‘Agricultural goods are protected under RCEP’

THE regional free trade agreement recently ratified by the Senate will not necessarily lead to an increase in agricultural exports, according to local economists.

University of the Philippines Prof. Emeritus Epictetus Patalinghug told BusinessMirror that agriculture remains protected under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

While this prevents farm imports from flooding the local market, the protection also works in reverse, preventing the Philippines from increasing its agriculture exports to RCEP countries.

“Agriculture products are still protected under RCEP. This means the 14 other RCEP members cannot flood the Philippine market with their agricultural exports to protect our farmers and fisherfolks,” Patalinghug said in an email to this newspaper.

“But the reverse also holds. Our agricultural exports to the 14 other members of RCEP will be subject to tariff when we export to the 14 countries.”

The RCEP is unlike the free trade agreement between Korea and the Philippines which was completed in August 2021 but has yet to be ratified by the Senate.

The bilateral trade agreement allows the tariff free export of the country’s top agriculture exports namely, mangoes, pineapples, and bananas to South Korea.

This tariff-free entry in the Korean market will be reciprocated by Manila via lower tariffs on Korean vehicles and parts entering the Philippine market.

“The long run benefit of RCEP is to put us on equal footing with fellow Asean members competing to export to China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand tariff free. RCEP membership puts us on the same level playing field,” Patalinghug said.

The level playing field that is afforded to RCEP members was also cited by former University of the Philippines Diliman School of Economics Dean Ramon L. Clarete.

Clarete said the trade deal will allow the Philippines to have “legal access” to the markets of RCEP members at “better rates than non-members.”

But, Clarete said, supply chain issues that continue to be a bane on global trade will plague efforts to maximize the benefits of RCEP for members, including the Philippines.

“Its benefits will not be immediate for the same reason why global trade has slowed down. Supply chain problems could not be undone with our accession to RCEP,” Clarete told the BusinessMirror.

Nonetheless, former Tariff Commissioner George B. Manzano said the trade deal could help the country’s manufacturing sector through better access to production networks.

Manzano said accessing global production networks means the country can gain access to electronics and machinery needed to boost the performance of the country’s manufacturing sector.

He added being an RCEP member will make the Philippines an attractive market for investments compared to non-members of the trade deal.

“Membership in the RCEP can bolster the attractiveness of the Philippines in attracting investments in these product clusters relative to other Asean countries that have already ratified the RCEP. Of course, investments will take more time, but the Philippines will have a more pronounced presence in the investment radar,” Manzano told the BusinessMirror.

Earlier, the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Market Intelligence said the Philippine Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 52.7 in February from January’s seven-month high of 53.5.

The think tank reported that the country’s manufacturing sector was saddled by port congestion which weighed on vendor performance.

While the S&P Global noted that “solid demand” continues to drive growth across the Philippine manufacturing sector, it said February data did reveal some “areas of concerns.”

Maryam Baluch, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said ongoing supply chain concerns “continued to remain a drag on the sector,” adding that “supplier performance worsened further, and to a greater extent, as material scarcity, port congestion and difficult transportation conditions resulted in a further lengthening of average lead times.”