A win for the PHL: MPIC’s mWell heralded at 2023 Glomo Awards

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC)’s health technology platform, mWell, clinched the most coveted Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award for the Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life in the recently concluded awards ceremony held during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

mWell emerged as the sole winner from the Philippines across all categories of the technology sector’s most prestigious accolade, cementing MPIC’s thrust as a leading conglomerate, not only in the infrastructure landscape, but in the digital sphere as well.

“Digitalization is pivotal in MPIC’s commitment to ushering national progress,” says MPIC Chairman, President, and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan. “Shepherding advancements across all essential sectors, primarily health, furthers our mission to improve the lives of all Filipinos.”

Fortifying the MVP Group’s continuous digital transformation to empower Filipinos through technology, MPIC’s mWell is the only healthcare app among the convenor organizations and supporting companies of the GoDigital Pilipinas (GDP) movement.

Leading in the Digital Space

The GLOMO Awards, known as the Oscars of the mobile industry, enlists the professional expertise of more than 200 independent judges from across the world, comprised of leading industry and subject matter experts, analysts, journalists, and academics. It celebrates companies, individuals, and governments who have driven the greatest innovation in mobile and adjacent industries.

As technology continues to fuse the boundaries between physical and digital, the Digital Everything category is among six categories that recognizes brands that are winning in creating services that are at the forefront of this digital shift.

GSMA Ltd. CEO John Hoffman commented, “In another year when staying connected proved to be more important than ever, we received an incredible number of entries showcasing amazing innovation which is redefining what it means to work together. Huge congratulations to mWell. The GLOMO Awards were set up to the most forward-looking innovation and sheer brilliance our sector has to offer, and mWell undeniably fits the bill.”

Believing that uplifting the lives of Filipinos is a prerequisite to national progress, mWell, the country’s first fully integrated and fully digital health and wellness app vetted by data privacy and cybersecurity experts, brings healthcare closer to Filipinos wherever they may be. At their fingertips, users have access to quality but affordable healthcare and wellness programs anytime, anywhere. It breaks down geographic boundaries through technology, giving 24/7 access to primary care doctors, specialists, mind health experts, home care experts, emergency services, fitness, and food and nutrition programs.

Receiving this award places mWell among the very best and most compelling services that allow people to do more through their mobile device and in better ways than ever before. It likewise continues to blaze trails in digital healthcare, becoming the #1 health and fitness app in the Google Play Store.

“Your appreciation of our efforts inspires us to keep going and to remain at the forefront of digital healthcare in the Philippines,” said MPIC Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer and mWell CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla in her acceptance speech. “As the country’s first and only health and wellness mega app, our innovative digital solutions continue to respond to our country’s needs, ensuring good health, and enabling economic productivity and nation-building through a fully integrated, sustainable, and future-proof digital platform.”

mWell’s GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life, emphasizes MPIC’s resolve to be the largest catalyst for a Sustainable Philippines. It is also aligned with the efforts of the conglomerate to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), primarily SDG 3 Good Health and Well-Being, which aspires to ensure health and well-being for all, and SDG 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, which aims to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.