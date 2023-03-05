World Wildlife Day: Partnerships crucial for conserving wildlife

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 3 as the UN World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants.

Incidentally, it was also the day the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife Fauna and Flora (Cites) was signed in 1973.

Thus, this year’s World Wildlife Day also marked the 50th year of Cites, which theme year is “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation” in recognition of the work it does and the collaborative work for conservation that is going on globally.

Philippine biodiversity at a glance

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB), the Philippines is considered a megadiverse country in the world.

An island archipelago composed of 7,640 islands and islets, the country has a very high degree of land and animal species endemism, covering at least 25 genera of plants and 50 percent of terrestrial wildlife.

The country is host to more than 52,177 described species, of which more than half are found nowhere else in the world.

“On a per unit area basis, the Philippines probably harbors more diversity of life than any other country on the planet,” the Philippine Clearing House Mechanism website said.

From 1997 to 2016, around 120 species of wildlife fauna and 170 species of wildlife flora have been discovered and the number is still increasing with studies conducted by the academe, researchers and biodiversity-related funded projects.

Besides its diverse species, the Philippines has 228 Key Biodiversity Areas, which are home to 855 globally important species of plants, mulloscs, elasmobranchs, fishes, amphibians and reptiles.

‘Megadiversity’

According to the World Atlas, there are 17 megadiverse countries in the world. They are Venezuela, the United States, South Africa, the Philippines, Peru, Papua New Guinea, Mexico, Malaysia, Madagascar, Indonesia, India, Ecuador, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, China, Brazil and Australia

“Megadiversity refers to the countries with a high total number of species, including a significant percentage of endemic species,” the World Atlas says.

There are two-fold criteria for megadiverse classification. One, having at least 5,000 endemic plants, and two, having a marine ecosystem within the borders.

According to Conservation International, an environmental nonprofit, 70 percent of the world’s flora and fauna exist in only 17 countries, which comprise just under 10 percent of the surface of the earth.

Partnership through access and benefit sharing

In the Philippines, the DENR, in taking the lead in the country’s World Wildlife Day celebration, puts a spotlight on the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of genetic resources, otherwise known as Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS).

This year’s Cites’s theme of “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation” stresses the importance of collaboration and partnerships in the conservation of wildlife and their habitats, said a DENR-BMB news release for the celebration of World Wildlife Day.

“WWD 2023 is an opportunity to raise awareness about ABS and the importance of its implementation for the conservation of wildlife and their habitats. It is an opportunity to recognize the critical role of partnerships and collaborations in the conservation of biodiversity, its sustainable use, and the protection of associated traditional knowledge,” the DENR-BMB said.

Biodiversity is life

Gloria Estenzo-Ramos, vice president of Oceana Philippines, an international ocean conservation advocacy nongovernment organization, said: “Critical partnerships for conservation are vital to arrest the alarming decline in our ocean’s endangered species and wildlife.”

Oceana Philippines has been partnering with various national and local governments for the protection and conservation of Tañon Strait located between Negros and Cebu islands in the Visayas, including the Fisheries Management Areas in various parts of the country.

“May today’s [March 3] celebration of World Wildlife Day serves as a constant reminder of the urgent need to stop illegal fishing, overexploitation of fisheries and marine resources, pollution and destructive so-called development projects, such as dump-and-fill/reclamation activities in our coasts that irreversibly destroy habitats and wildlife,” she pointed out.

According to Ramos, an environmental lawyer, there must be open, transparent and participatory processes put in place by the government in all its programs to ensure that the voices of civil society, academe, business, youth and citizenry are heard and considered.

“Together, we must embed science-based solutions in the mindsets and translate words into actions, otherwise, it may be too late,” she urged.

Grace Diamante, executive director of the Mindoro Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Inc., which has been partnering with various stakeholders for the protection and conservation of biodiversity on Mindoro Island, said that regardless of the passion, partaking in action for protection and conservation lessens the threats to the environment, leading to the conservation of Philippine wildlife.

Asean youth as partner

In her World Wildlife Day press statement issued on February 27, Dr. Theresa Mundita S. Lim, executive director of the Asean Centre for Biodiversity, said that based on fossil records and current data, scientists have determined that the world is already losing a substantial number of species within a short geological period, suggesting that we may be on the verge of a sixth mass extinction.

“Unlike the prehistoric extinctions, the dire situation we are in now, as far as species diversity is concerned, is highly avoidable,” she said.

According to Lim, the choices the humanity have made throughout history, have something to do with this current predicament.

“Now, with the wisdom of hindsight and the benefit of modern research and science and technology, we have a better appreciation of how having a harmonious co-existence with nature and other species is vital to our survival and our way of life,” Lim said.

Work together

As a region as biodiverse as Asean, “with over 25 percent of the world’s known plant and animal species, we really need to work together to significantly reduce the risk of extinction of these species, as they are essential to the health of ecosystems from which we derive all of our needs to survive,” Lim said.

The Asean region’s high species diversity and high mean country endemic proportions emphasize the region’s significance for conservation. New species members under major taxa continue to be discovered in the remaining intact natural ecosystems in the region, she added.

“In fact, in 2020, a global report revealed that over 200 new species were discovered in the Greater Mekong region alone. Just last year, two new hedgehog species were discovered in Mindanao, the southern part of the Philippines,” she said.

However, the conservation of this myriad of species remains a challenge since “we are still faced with enormous threats, such as poaching, illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss,” Lim lamented.

Asean Youth Biodiversity Programme

Lim said no single generation should have a monopoly on the benefits we derive from our wildlife resources. Thus, the Asean considers the youth as vital partners in meeting our biodiversity goals.

The ACB institutionalized the Asean Youth Biodiversity Programme (AYBP), which engages the youth in the region to more actively participate in biodiversity action.

Under AYBP, is very notable sub-programs, such as the Young Asean Storytellers, where 20 talented and skilled young leaders created powerful stories of conservation from 11 Asean Heritage Parks.

There is also the Young Biodiversity Leaders cohort, which provides in-depth capacity building and mentorship for youth leaders in biodiversity, and increases youth participation in biodiversity governance while strengthening youth-led conservation efforts, she said.

Finally, she said addressing illegal wildlife trade, as this year’s theme connotes, requires strong partnerships.

“For ACB, we highlight our partnership with the youth sector in protecting our wildlife resources in their natural habitat, and preventing wildlife trafficking at source,” Lim pointed out.