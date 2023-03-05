TOURISM CUP WINNERS

March 5, 2023
Officials of the Tourism Cup, led by TIEZA board of director Roy Martin (left), Assistant Chief Operating Officer (Assets Management Sector) Jetro Lozada (rear, second from right) and Club Intramuros Golf Club resident manager Mylene Magsino (second from left, front row) pose with the winners of the 18-hole tournament held as part of TIEZA’s commitment to promote local tourism, at Club Intramuros last February 24

