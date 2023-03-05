Study shows US tennis sees rise in Hispanic, Black, Asian players

NEW YORK—A rise in tennis participation around the United States over the past three years has been boosted by increases among Hispanic, Black and Asian players, the US Tennis Association (USTA) said Thursday.

Citing information from the Physical Activity Council Study on Sports and Physical Activity administered by Sports Marketing Surveys USA and the Tennis Industry Association Participation and Engagement Study, the USTA pointed to participation jumps since 2020 of 90 percent among Hispanic players, 46 percent among Black players and 37 percent among Asian players.

The 23.6 million people who played tennis in 2022 represents an increase of 33 percent since the start of 2020, the USTA said.

“One of the goals of the USTA is to make tennis ‘look like America’ and to do that we need to help make tennis available to people from all walks of life, in all communities,” USTA Chairman of the Board and President Brian Hainline said in the group’s news release.

An exhibition tennis match that originally was supposed to pit Rafael Nadal against Carlos Alcaraz and was scheduled Sunday in Las Vegas, meanwhile, has been canceled and ticket purchases can be refunded.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the event is being scrapped because Alcaraz hurt his right hamstring. He pulled out of this week’s tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, because of the injury.

As it is, Nadal already had been dropped from the exhibition and replaced because of a hip flexor problem that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January. Nadal announced Tuesday that he would be missing the upcoming Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.

Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the US Open last September.

The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings last season. AP