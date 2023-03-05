Senate mourns death of National Scientist Dr. Angel Alcala

The Senate on March 1 adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and condolences on the death of National Scientist and former Department of Environment and Natural Resources secretary Angel Alcala.

The first chairman of the Commission on Higher Education, Alcala, a pioneer of marine biodiversity and marine conservation in the Philippines, died at the Silliman University Medical Center in Dumaguete City last February 1. He was 93.

With all senators as co-authors, Senate Resolution 46, authored by Sen. Imee Marcos, was adopted, recognizing Alcala’s research on ecology and diversity of Philippine amphibians and reptiles, marine biodiversity and marine protected areas (MPAs).

He was named a National Scientist through Proclamation 782 signed by former President Benigno Aquino III for his work.

“Dr. Alcala shall be greatly missed by the nation he served so faithfully and so well as he is already by the people closest and dearest to him. The world lost an important scholar, a brilliant scientist and educator, a public servant and a staunch environmental advocate and leader,” the resolution said.

“But the Philippines, through him, has gained environmental wisdom and activism, through the life of our very own national scientist, Dr. Angel Alcala,” the resolution added.

Marcos said Alcala passionately pursued his advocacy of protecting the Philippine marine ecosystem, starting the first MPA on Sumilon Island in Southern Cebu in 1974, and Apo Island in Southern Negros in 1982.

“These MPAs continued to this day to protect our marine ecosystems and diversity, and to promote sustainable fishing in all these areas,” she said.

“His extensive research on Philippine amphibians and reptiles since the mid 1950s led to the discovery of 50 additional species out of the 400 known species in the country,” Marcos added.

This gave international conservationists a reliable basis for establishing conservation programs on Philippine vertebrate biodiversity.

Other subjects of his research were taxonomy and ecology of Philippine amphibians and reptiles supported by grants from the US National Science Foundation in Stanford University and the California Academy of Sciences, of which he is an Honorary Fellow, the resolution stated.

“In 2017, Dr. Alcala was named an Asean Biodiversity Hero, making him the first Filipino to be awarded such accolade, in recognition of his pioneering advocacy in the establishment of MPAs in the Philippines as well as his contributions to biodiversity conservation and in helping communities make their natural resources sustainable,” the Senate resolution added.

For his passionate work toward protecting the Philippine marine ecosystem, Alcala received many other recognitions, including the Guggenheim Fellowship for Natural Sciences in the category for Organismal Biology and Ecology in 1963, the Ramon Magsaysay Award for pioneering scientific leadership in 1992, the Field Museum Founders’ Council Award of Merit for his contributions to environmental biology in 1994, and membership to the Fulbright Philippines Hall of Fame in 2018.

