San Juan Kings beat dribblers Royce to stay unbeaten

EGIE BOY MOJICA nailed all five of his three-point attempts as San Juan scored an 86-77 victory over Pampanga Royce Hotel Saturday night in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City.

Mojica totaled 23 points with two rebounds and one assist for the Kings, while Orlan Wamar had 17 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

Michael Calisaan added 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Randy Alcantara-coached San Juan crew scored a fitting follow up to their 77-63 ripping of Batang Kankaloo-Caloocan last February 27 and remained unscathed in 13 games.

Pampanga Royce dropped to 11-3 for third place.

Archie Concepcion led six of his teammates who scored in double digits with 18 points as the Pampanga G Lanterns mauled 1Munti, 129-93, and Nueva Ecija blasted San Pedro Laguna-ARS, 118-85, in the other games.

Raffy Verano paced Pampanga Royce with 16 points and six rebounds, while Kenneth Villapando got 10 points and five rebounds.