Quirino province aims to lead in PHL’s net zero emission

Quirino province is aiming to become the country’s first leader in net zero emissions in just a few years, thanks to a newly-forged partnership with local resilience advocacy Climate Smart Philippines, under the stewardship of internationally-acclaimed science diplomat Glenn Banaguas.

The bid aims to see Quirino achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Banaguas will share Climate Smart Philippines’s knowledge and experience with the people and local government of Quirino.

By establishing mutually-reinforcing community-to-community learning networks and partnerships, the leadership of the province has expressed optimism about avoiding the worst impacts of climate change by committing to achieving net zero emissions within the next three decades.

“We are deeply honored to have Mr. Banaguas’s expertise and guidance as we set ourselves on the path to this ambitious but worthy goal,” said Quirino Gov. Dakila Cua, who is also the president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (Ulap).

“Building on the actions in Quirino’s strengthened climate change plan, this provides a roadmap to how Quirino will meet the enhanced Paris and Glasgow Agreement targets to reduce emission before 2040,” he mentioned.

“We are confident that we can steer our beloved province onto a path of leadership and greatness. We will replicate the success of our commitment with the other provinces in the country,” Cua added.

A Fellow of the UK-based Royal Society for the Arts, Banaguas is one of Asia’s leading experts in environment, climate change and disaster risk.

He is the chairman of the Asean Science Diplomats and the US-Asean Fellows for Science and Technology, and the Climate Diplomat of the EU-Asia Expert Panel for Climate Diplomacy and Environmental Security.

He was also Lee Kuan Yew Senior Fellow in Public Service and an Executive Fellow of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy in Switzerland. He is also a United Nations Sasakawa and The Outstanding Filipino Laureate, as well as an Asia Leaders for Sustainability awardee.

“I am thankful for the trust and faith that Governor Cua and the people of Quirino have put in me,” Banaguas said.

“The size of my gratitude is exceeded only by my determination to see this beloved province rise up to its full climate-smart potential.”

Image credits: Asean Science Diplomat photo






