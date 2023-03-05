Perpetual Help Lady Altas beat Lady Stags in NCAA volleyball

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta got its winning act back with a 26-24, 25-23, 25-16 victory over San Sebastian College on Sunday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

Shai Umipon logged 13 points and seven digs while Mary Rhose Dapol added 12 points, including three service aces, as the Lady Altas gained a piece of second place with a 4-1 won-loss record with Mapua.

The Lady Altas took their first loss of the season—23-25, 21-25, 22-25—at the hands of unbeaten defending champion College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers early last week.

Kleiner Abraham and Chynna Castillo each had 15 points while Kat Molina chipped in 14 points and seven digs as San Beda entered the win column with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 win over Jose Rizal University (JRU).

The Lady Red Spikers halted a four-match skid while sending the Lady Bombers to their fifth consecutive defeat.

San Beda scored a twin kill as it men’s team defeated JRU, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18, also Sunday.

Ralph Cabalsa had 20 points, including two service aces and two blocks, while Ryan Rosman had a match-best four blocks for a 18-point effort for the Red Spikers, who rose to 3-2 card.

The Lady Stags, tied with the Lady Bombers at the bottom of the standings at 0-5, put up a tough stand in the first two sets before yielding to the Lady Altas.

San Sebastian never recovered from there as Perpetual raced to 8-1 on a Janine Padua hit and was in full control in the third set.

Kath Santos hammered 13 kills while KJ Dionisio was the other Lady Stag in twin digits with 10 points.