Pacquiao fights in June

WORLD boxing icon Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao comes out of retirement with a June 3 fight against Britain’s Conor Nigel Benn in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons confirmed the former senator’s return to the ring to BusinessMirror on Sunday.

“Put it out there, he [Pacquiao] loves to fight Conor Benn and that’s true,” Gibbons said. “We’re trying to make it happen on June third and that will be in the Middle East somewhere in Abu Dhabi.”

Gibbons, president of the former eight-division world champion’s MP Promotions, didn’t reveal the fight’s details.

Pacquiao, 44, continues to train in General Santos City. He lost to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas in his last professional fight in August 21 last yeart in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He announced his retirement in September 30 also last year to focus on his presidential bid.

Pacquiao (62-8-2 win-loss-draw with 39 knockouts) is fighting a 26-year-old Benn, a dangerous boxer who’s unbeaten in 21 fights with 14 knockouts.

Benn’s latest knockout win was against South African Chris Van Heerden last April 16 in England.

He also knocked out American Chris Algieri in December 2021 in Liverpool, but failed a drug test after that. He was eventually cleared by the World Boxing Council.