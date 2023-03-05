NBA-worst Rockets beat Spurs to end 11-game losing streak

SAN ANTONIO—Tari Eason matched his season high with 20 points and the Houston Rockets ended an 11-game losing streak, beating the San Antonio Spurs, 122-110, on Saturday night.

Alperen Sengun had 16 points and KJ Martin and Josh Christopher each added 14 points for the Rockets in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Last in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at 14-49, they hadn’t won since February 1.

Devonte’ Graham had 28 points to lead San Antonio. Zach Collins added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The teams will play again Sunday night in Houston to close a back-to-back set.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and lead assistant Brett Brown returned after missing the Spurs’ game Thursday night against Indiana because of non-COVID illnesses.

The Spurs are still without Keldon Johnson, however, and Devin Vassell sat out after playing Thursday following a 25-game absence.

Vying for the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, San Antonio entered having won two straight after losing a franchise-record 16 straight. It is 4-24 in 2023. Houston is 4-23 in 2023.

Image credits: AP





