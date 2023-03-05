National U boots out Army in Spikers’ Turf semis race

National University (NU(-Archipelago ended a five-game spell with a 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18 victory over Army to dash the Troopers’ slim hopes for the last semifinals berth in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena Sunday.

The Builders bounced back from a third set loss with a strong start in the fourth set anchored on solid blocking.

They built a 16-10 cushion on their way to notching the elusive victory in six games spiked by a Rwenzmel Taguibolos ace.

“The boys are getting the experience and confidence,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said. “We’re able to prove in this match that we can avoid those unforced errors.”

Mac Bandola, a former Nazareth School of NU standout, had a superb all-around game of 18 points on 12 attacks, five aces and one block. The outside hitter also had three digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Middle hitters Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales added 11 and 12 points, respectively.

Army fell out of the semifinals race with a 3-6 record.

The two teams slugged it out in the opening frame but the NU young guns found their rhythm midway through to take command with outside hitter Llanfred Abanilla nailing the set for the Builders with an off-the-block hit.

The Builders dominated the next set but failed to finish off the Troopers in three as they blew a 16-13 lead with PJ Rojas and Ken Baloaloa steering Army to victory, capped by the latter’s ace.

Benjaylo Labide scored 14 points, all coming from attacks, for Army while opposite hitter Mark Enciso was held to eight points.