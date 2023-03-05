MEET ICA FRIAS | Rising star has come a long way from food parks to streaming platforms

Everybody has to start somewhere, and for Ica Frias, her debut single started with a heartbreak. She admitted that her single “Ayoko Na” was personal, narrating an experience with someone who is not ready to commit to a relationship with her.

“Pinapa-feel niya sa’yo na gusto ka rin niya kaso hindi siya committed sayo,” Ica narrated. “So I decided to let go.”

Indeed she let go of the person whom she said left her hanging most of the time. As a result, she let out her emotions through music, and there came the birth of her debut single “Ayoko Na.”

That was exactly a year ago as Ica shared she started writing the song March last year. It only took her a week to finish it, so she had her friend listen to it and they both re-tweaked it based on how they wanted it to sound like. Manila-based label Off The Record (OTR) liked it and started doing the final recording.

As an artist relatively new to the music landscape, Ica Frias opts to break into the genre of pop. This is just the beginning for her, as she said, “You can expect more of me, more songs from me, more heart breaking songs, more sad songs from me.”

In an interview with Soundstrip, Ica revealed she is set to release a new single on March 10. She shared, “‘Yung song na ire-release ko is called ‘Sabihin Mo.’ It’s another sad song and sana abangan niyo ‘yon.”

Ica hints at more upcoming releases in the future, saying, “I am preparing more para sa inyo.”

“Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga nakikinig sa aking songs, sa lahat ng sumusubaybay sa mga kaganapan ko ngayon,” the 24 year old artist expresses her gratitude.

She also expressed excitement over the amount of streams of “Ayoko Na” on Spotify. As of writing, it has around 67,000 streams.

“Marami rin akong kasabay na rising artist so sobrang sarap sa feeling na malaman na maraming nakaka-appreciate, marami ‘yung tao na nagugustuhan ‘yung song na ginawa ko,” she said.

Ica has been into music, particularly singing, at the age of 5. She also sang at their church, all throughout college where she also discovered more places to sing. She shared that she sang at food parks in her college days, alongside her friend Kiara.

“Kumakanta lang kami kasi ‘yon lang ‘yung gusto naming gawin kahit hindi ganoon kalaki ‘yung bayad, gusto lang talaga naming gawin yung kumanta and mag-perfrom,” she recalled.

From singing acoustic covers, Ica eventually discovered she could compose her own songs. She never stopped composing and singing, until eventually getting a break with “Ayoko Na.”

Reflecting on how far she has come from singing at food parks and now being streamed on music-streaming platforms and getting invited to sing at events, Ica said, “Sobrang hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala, sobrang dami ko pang experience ngayon parang one month pa lang ‘yung after ng release ng song ko so parang hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na maraming nakikinig sa songs ko.”