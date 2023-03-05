Manila Water planted 1.4M trees since 2006

Manila Water has planted and nurtured a total of 1,462,945 trees in different parts of the Philippines as of December 2022.

In total, it has reforested 2,739.27 hectares of land across the country.

Since the launch of East Zone concessionaire Manila Water’s watershed management program in 2006, it has partnered with the public and private sectors, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), various local government units, Indigenous peoples residing in watershed communities, and other stakeholders for the implementation of the program.

As a water and wastewater service provider, the company recognizes the need for water security for the current and future generations.

At the same time, it cares for the environment, where water comes from. It anchors on nature-based, sustainable solutions and environmental stewardship of key watersheds that it depends on, such as watershed protection and rehabilitation.

In the East Zone, the Manila Water’s watershed protection efforts focus on the Ipo Watershed, La Mesa Watershed, Upper Marikina Watershed and General Nakar Watershed.

It has also been supporting the MWSS’ Annual Million Trees Challenge since its launch in 2017.

Through its business units in the Non-East Zone, Manila Water has also pursued its watershed management and protection programs outside its service area.

They include the Nabaoy Watershed in Malay, Aklan, through Boracay Water; Villa Maria, Porac, Pampanga, through Clark Water; watershed and forest areas Laguna through Laguna Water; Pan-As Hayiban Watershed in Calbayog, Samar, through Calbayog Water; and Luyang Watershed in Carmen, Cebu, through Cebu Water.

Among the tree species planted are narra, mahogany, yakal, kamagong, ipil, sandalwood, maguilomboy, agohoy and fruit-bearing trees that can also provide source of food and livelihood to the residents of watershed areas, such as langka, rambutan, guyabano, santol, cacao and coffee trees.

In Laguna, fishpole bamboos were also planted.

Manila Water’s intensified watershed management program is also part of the company’s response to calls for action, aligning to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, under SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

“We also move to protect life on land through watershed protection and management programs. The company’s watershed management can help improve biodiversity and contribute to carbon sequestration that can mitigate the effects of climate change.” said Manila Water President and CEO Jocot De Dios.