Magsayo bows to Figueroa in fight for vacant WBC featherweight interim belt

byJosef Ramos
March 5, 2023
1 minute read
Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo can’t solve the problem American Brandon Figueroa brought to the ring.
MARK “MAGNIFICO” MAGSAYO failed to jumpstart his bid to become world champion once more after yielding to American Brandon Figueroa via unanimous decision on Sunday for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight interim belt at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.     

A point deduction slapped by referee Thomas Taylor in each of the eighth and 11th rounds for excessive clinching didn’t help the comeback campaign of the former WBC featherweight champion, who lost in all scorecards—109-117, 109-117 and 108-118.

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons didn’t like the judges’ scores.

“The referee is a joke, he is the true loser here,” Gibbons told Business Mirror via internet call. “The judges don’t know how to count effective and fast scoring punches.”   

Magsayo, 27, started strong but faded in the middle rounds as he couldn’t hit his target and yielded to the 26-year-old Figueroa who to a 24-1-1 win-loss-draw record.

Magsayo, who lost the WBC crown to Mexico’s Rey Vargas last July, appeared unstable and kept clinching and at times slipping on the canvas.

The Filipino managed to land big punches on Figueroa’s head in the later rounds, but the American endured and went to volume punching to win the 12-round bout.  

Magsayo took his second loss in 24 fights.

Author
Josef Ramos

