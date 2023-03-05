Hidilyn to receive Champion of Grit and Glory award during PSA Annual Awards

OLYMPIC gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo will receive a special award in the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Annual Awards Night on Monday at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Apart from her Athlete of the Year trophy, the 32-year-old Filipina weightlifter will be recognized with the Champion of Grit and Glory award courtesy of Milo.

The honor reciognizes Diaz’s success and role in honing future champions through her weightlifting academy.

Milo will award Diaz with a trophy and a framed printed collage of her 55-kg record during the gala night organized by the country’s oldest media organization headed by Rey Lachica, sports editor of Tempo, and presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and Cignal TV, and with the Philippine Olympic Committee, Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Milo, Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, Rain or Shine, 1Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, Philippine Basketball Association, OKBet, International Container Terminal Services Inc. and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. as major backers.

“The award also shows a representation of her shared vision with Milo in instilling the value of ‘pagpupursigi’ among young athletes and soon to be future champions,” stated part of the award’s description.

At the same time, there will also be the traditional Milo Junior Athletes of the Year awards to be handed out during the formal ceremony to be hosted by Sev Sarmenta and Rizza Diaz.

The nine young athletes who are going to be honored with the Tony Siddayao Awards are also named as the Junior Athletes of the Year by Milo.

The group is composed of William John Riley Go (karting), Aleia Aielle Aguilar (jiu-jitsu), Miguel Carlos (archery), Karl and Elaiza Yulo (gymnastics), Heleina Dominique So and Robert Dayanan Jr (karate), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming) and the Philippine junior chess team.

The awardees will receive medals.