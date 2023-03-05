ESCAPE TO ALCARAZ | The Pub Forties are back with a new EP

The Pub Forties are a four-piece OPM band purveying the sounds of the classic rock era for the post-rock generation. The group is composed of Aries Espinosa on lead vocals, Yugel Losorata on bass and keyboards, Vince Borromeo on guitars, and James Casas on drums.

That line-up has just released a new 6-track EP titled “Escape To Alcaraz” that resounds precisely with the classic hooks, rhythm, and melodies of an earlier era. But don’t let your alt-rock-addled head fool you. The guitar-driven original songs of the Pub Forties are no less bracing than your synth-based contemporary dance hit of the day.

Just try on for your snotty taste the clear tones and vocals on “Kay Sarap”, the funky strut of “Cutting Shards” and the sorta head-scratching Tex Mex of “The New Amigos.” They might clue you in on the good stuff classic songs are made of.

So we ask the band, where is the rather nondescript EP title coming from?

Aries Espinosa told Soundstrip, “The band used to jam and rehearse, pre-pandemic days, at Vince Borromeo’s previous office which was located along Alcaraz Street in Quezon City. When we were brainstorming for a name for this EP, we recalled those times when we were making and breaking music in Vince’s office–“lost in our own world” you could say and away from the “harsh and humdrum realities” of our day jobs. So when it was time to christen a title for this EP, we remembered the 1979 Hollywood thriller “Escape from Alcatraz” (our ages are thus betrayed), and we unanimously agreed that, after a little word tweaking, “Escape to Alcaraz” would be the title.

Yugel Losorata added, “Far from being a stifling, inescapable prison like the infamous Alcatraz Island, our Alcaraz was a musical haven we longed to escape to every chance we got. Whereas “Escape from Alcatraz” was about a desperate attempt to break out of confinement, our “Escape to Alcaraz” was a joyful “breaking in” to the freedom of our musical passions.”

It can be assumed that four dudes would have different passions in just about every aspect of their individual lives. And the way their musical roads met and converged in the Pub Forties is a timeless anecdote in itself, and then some.

Yugel Losorata related, “We started jamming and crafting new songs in the summer of 2022 at our guitarist’s (Vince Borromeo) new law office space in Quezon City. We hadn’t jammed since March of 2020 obviously because of the pandemic.”

“Early last year we came up with an EP of demos and outtakes called ‘Documentaries’ because we couldn’t gather as a group. Our latest six-song EP is sort of a statement that we somehow survived as a band and got back in the studio to record new originals. Our last recording session was in early November 2022, then we handed the tracks to Not Vinzons of Sonic State fame for the mixing.”

Aries Espinosa shared. “A big part of what makes The Pub Forties unique is its members’ eclectic tastes in music, and it shows in the variety of sounds and topics the EP dishes out. Also, we’ve made sure that we cover all our linguistic bases, so you’ll hear not just one, or two, but three languages being sung—English, Tagalog, and Visayan (and yes, add in a bit of a Latino accent in “Titos Y Amigos”).

“Finally, we’re proud to say that this EP is a very good representation of the songwriting talents of the band members, with Yugel, Aries, Vince and James having a hand in the composing and writing processes of each of the six songs. “Escape to Alcaraz” is a true reflection of all of the band members’ creativity and musical influences.”

Some minutiae on the new EP: