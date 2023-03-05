De La Salle-Lipa wields broom

DE LA SALLE-LIPA completed a sweet sweep of its girls’ Pool A weekend matches on Sunday with a 25-13, 25-11 victory over Junction Youth Organization of Los Baños (Laguna) in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Sixteen-year-old Raizah Nicole Mamailao took care of defense at the net for De La Salle-Lipa which went 3-0 in the third weekend of the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara and supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

“I reminded the girls not to be sele ctive and follow the game plan,” De La Salle-Lipa’s coach of 19 tears Imee Mendoza said.

Opposite hitter Maezen De Silva, the youngest played for the Batangas squad at 12, provided instant offense in the second set along with libero Reika Kaizerine Amaya.

“We just have to work hard, our job is not done as we’re heading now to the quarterfinals,” the seventh-grader De Silva said.

Mendosa said classes in Lipa City will go online this week in anticipation of a nationwide transport strike but hopes the parents of the players will allow them to go to school to practice

“I’m getting an approval from our administrators to allow us to practice in school,” she said.

Junction Youth Organization exited with four losses.

In the other girls’ results, Team Hiraya of Angono (Rizal) barged into win column after four games in Pool D by beating Ateneo de Manila University, 25-14, 26-24.

Ateneo ended the tournament with a 0-4 card.

Santa Rosa City dealt United Volleyball League of Nueva Ecija a fourth straight beating, 25-13, 25-14, while wrapping up its Pool C campaign with a 3-1 record.

Angeles City beat winless Queen Anne School (0-3) of Santa Rosa City, 25-19, 25-14, to improve to 3-1 in Pool B.