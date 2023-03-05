De La Salle-Lipa unscathed in two-weekend matches in PNVF U-18 tilt

DE LA SALLE-LIPA beat Maryhill College of Lucena City, 25-16, 25-18, on Saturday to stay undefeated in three games in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lipa City girls displayed consistency despite playing back-to-back matches Friday and Saturday—they motored back home to Batangas after their 25-11, 25-7 win over New Gen Volleyball Club of Santa Cruz (Laguna) on Friday morning

“The wins were unexpected,” said De La Salle-Lipa College coach Imee Mendoza, adding that after a few hours rest, they practiced for two hours for the Maryhill game.

“We didn’t take an off in our practice after our Friday’s morning game because we knew Maryhill is a strong team,” Mendoza said. “It’s really nice to see during the game that we’re executing our plays. It’s a good indication for us heading to Sunday and next week games.”

De La Salle-Lipa wraps up its girls Pool A matches against Junction Youth Organization of Los Baños at 12 noon next Sunday in the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara and supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

Mendoza, De La Salle-Lipa’s coach for 19 years, utilized outside hitters Shane Andrei Dimaano, Danielle Kyle Marie Aldovino and 16-year-old middle blocker Vida Dominique Caringal in sending Maryhill fell to a 2-1 win-loss record.

Bethel Academy of General Trias, Cavite also scored back-to-back wins over the weekend after beating Team Hiraya of Angono (Rizal), 25-14, 25-12, to stay unbeaten in three games, while California Precision Sports swept its four matches in the eliminations after defeating Canossa Academy of Lipa City, 25-16, 25-22, in girls’ Pool C.

Parañaque Green Berets beat Junction Youth Organization (0-3), 25-13, 25-22, to improve to 2-1 in girls’ Pool A.