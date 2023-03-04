Wilcon Depot feted with Headliners Award for top print advertiser

byBMPlus
March 4, 2023
1 minute read
Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ top home improvement and construction supply retailer, was awarded the Headliners Award for top print advertiser by United Print & Multimedia Group. The award ceremony, held at the Manila Hotel on March 1, 2023, was attended by Jeanette Dominguez and Jong Arcano, who presented the award to Wilcon Depot executives, SEVP and Chief Operating Officer, Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, and Senior Marketing Manager, Dheza Paras.

The Headliners Awards recognize companies that consistently collaborate with and trust print media to promote their brands. The award acknowledges these organizations’ commitment to print media’s power in providing high-quality and credible news and information, and value in helping reach their target market.

