Vista Land launches its first estate development in Bicol

On February 25, 2023, the country’s leading integrated property developer, Vista Land, unveiled its first estate development in the Bicol Region, Santerra by Vista Estates.

Held at Vista Mall Naga, the grand launch was graciously hosted by 2019’s Miss Kaogma Tourism, and 2018’s Miss Bicolandia first runner-up, Krystel Sales. Fittingly entitled, FLOW, an acronym for Fascinating Lifescapes in an Oasis of Wellness, the event perfectly captured all facets of estate living in Santerra, a master-planned community envisioned to become a city within a city, surrounded by nature allowing its denizens to achieve a well-balanced lifestyle.

Leading the toast to the successful launch of Santerra was Vista Land COO, Jerylle Luz C. Quismundo, joined by Naga City Mayor, Hon. Nelson Legacion, Naga City Vice Mayor, Hon. Cecilia de Asis, Vista Estates South Luzon Division Head, Tere P. Tumbaga, Vista Land MRB Planning Head, Ar. Marga L. Torres, Vista Land Concept Development Officer, Engr. Laimar Lucena, and Santerra Marketing Head, Mr. Jeremiah Pelicano.

Heading the toast to the successful inauguration of Santerra by Vista Estates was Vista Land’s Chief Operating officer, Jerylle Luz C. Quismundo, joined by Naga City Mayor, Hon. Nelson Legacion, Naga City Vice Mayor, Hon. Cecilia de Asis, Vista Estates Division Head for South Luzon, Tere P. Tumbaga, and Santerra’s Marketing Head, Jeremiah E. Pelicano. Revealing the grand master plan for the estate were Vista Land’s Concept Development Officer, Engr. Laimar L. Lucena, and Vista Land’s MRB Planning Head, Ar. Marga Torres.

Breathing life into the concept for Santerra through powerful production numbers was the award-winning company of D’Mag Dancers, and delighting the guests with a sumptuous banquet was Antigua Restaurant.

Taking its name from the words “sani” meaning “health” or “wellness,” and “terra” which means “land,” Santerra quite literally means, “a land of wellness.” Comprised of horizontal and vertical residences, office buildings, retail and commercial establishments, convention centers, leisure hubs, and other institutions that cater to every modern-day need, Santerra is poised to become Naga City’s nature and central lifestyle district.

Santerra Residences will feature amenities for residents’ overall well-being such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, play areas, and so much more.

Wellness is a key theme that is embedded in Santerra’s blueprint. Realizing the need for greener, more open spaces, that support a holistic way of living, Vista Land took it upon its shoulders to create these amazing lifescapes in Naga, that not only make everyday living convenient and comfortable, but also nurture a kind of life that nourishes one’s mind, body, and spirit, allowing life to flow through every person in a seamless fashion.

Envision yourself escaping a stressful commute to work and, instead, being able to just walk or ride a bike to your workplace, all while breathing in the clean air that surrounds you. Imagine spending an active day with your kids at the parks and playgrounds within the community. Picture yourself enjoying a night out with your family and friends in Santerra’s wide array of healthy gastronomic concepts. Or imagine yourself simply waking up to the sounds of birds chirping and the feel of the gentle breeze emanating from the greenscapes within Santerra.

Allowing people to become the best versions of themselves, Santerra undoubtedly lives up to its name – it is indeed a land of wellness.

Born out of the grand vision of no less than Vista Land’s Chairman, Manny B. Villar, Vista Estates is a collection of prime masterplanned megacities offering unique, premium and sustainable lifescapes, all within a single expansive development.

Ready to aspire for amazing? Visit vistaestates.vistaland.com.ph or follow us on social media @VistalandAndLifescapesOfficial.